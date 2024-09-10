Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, viewed by many as the best player in the NHL, is entering the seventh season of an eight-year, $100 million contract.

The 27-year-old centre, who earns $12.5 million per season, will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, but can sign a contract extension next summer.

For now, McDavid says he is focused on the upcoming season with the Oilers, not on negotiating his next contract.

"It's something that I'm not going to worry about or really deal with," McDavid told reporters on Tuesday. "It's a question that I'll answer once and that's I'm worried about this year. I'm worried about being ready for the season – both myself personally and the group. That's where my focus is at. It's not on anything else. That stuff takes care of itself. It's not something that I'm worried about."

McDavid tallied 32 goals and a career-high 100 assists over 76 games for the Oilers last season, his ninth in Edmonton. McDavid's 132 points marked his seventh total and fourth consecutive season of recording 100 points or more.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., scored eight goals and 34 assists over 25 playoffs games as the Oilers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite losing the final.

The 2023-24 season didn't start off on the right foot for McDavid and the Oilers as head coach Jay Woodcroft was fired in mid-November after a 3-9-1 start. Woodcroft was replaced by Kris Knoblauch, head coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

McDavid wants to make sure that doesn't happen again this year.

"I didn't love the start I had last year, both personally and for the group," explained McDavid. "I've definitely learned a lot of lessons that way. The goal is to peak in early October, not necessarily in early September."

After being selected first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid has scored 335 goals and 647 assists over 645 career games, adding 37 goals and 80 assists over 74 playoff games. He has won the Hart Memorial Trophy three times.

Happy for Draisaitl

Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl is entering the final year of an eight-year, $68 million contract, but doesn't have to worry about his next deal after signing a massive extension this summer.

The 28-year-old superstar from Cologne, Germany inked an eight-year, $112 million extension in early September. The contract begins next season and features an average annual value of $14 million.

"I'm really happy for him and his family," said McDavid. "Well deserved. He deserves every penny. I'm happy that he's here for a real long time."

Draisaitl netted 41 goals and 65 assists over 81 games for the Oilers in 2023-24, adding 10 goals and 21 assists over 25 playoff games.

Draisaitl has recorded 105 points or more in five of the past six seasons.

The summer of 2025 should be a busy one for new Oilers general manager Stan Bowman. Not only does he need to lock in McDavid, but star defenceman Evan Bouchard also needs a new deal as the 24-year-old blueliner is slated to become a restricted free agent.

McDavid pleased with off-season additions

Aside from the Draisaitl extension, it was still a busy off-season for the Oilers.

Edmonton re-signed forwards Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry while also adding talented wingers in Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

The Oilers lost right winger Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Broberg to St. Louis in mid-August after the Blues signed the restricted free agents to offer sheets the Oilers could not afford to match.

McDavid said it was difficult to lose some important players, but is happy with the additions made by the front office.

"I love the additions that we've made. I think we'll miss some of the guys that we've lost," McDavid said. "With that being said, that's the NHL, that's the salary cap era. That's part of being a good team that's right up against the cap. Things happen. It's the unfortunate part of the game, but there's lots of good players in this organization and a chance for guys to show what they have."

The 32-year-old Skinner signed a one-year $3 million contract and is coming off a 2023-24 season with the Buffalo Sabres in which he scored 24 goals over 74 games. Skinner has scored 30 or more goals a total of six times over his 14 year career.

Arvidsson, 31, was inked to a two-year, $8 million deal after playing in just 18 games last season, missing the first 50 games following October back surgery.

As a member of the Los Angeles Kings, Arvidsson has had plenty of playoff battles against the Oilers over the past few years.

"He's [Arvidsson] always dangerous on the ice," remarked McDavid. "He's so sneaky, he works hard, so competitive, wins battles, annoying to play against, somebody you'd sure rather have on your team. He's one of the guys I'm really excited about. I think he's going to fit in great here."

The Oilers began their preseason schedule on Sept. 22 against the Winnipeg Jets. They open the regular season against the Jets on Oct. 9.