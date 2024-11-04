Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was on the ice Monday for the team's optional skate as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

McDavid was injured last Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and skated on his own Thursday, one day after the team announced a two-to-three week timeline for recovery.

The star centre did not commit to an updated timeline after the session Monday, but did not rule out dressing Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It feels pretty good,” McDavid said. “Not too much limiting me on the ice. I’m happy with how it feels.

“When it first happened, you’re concerned it’s maybe something a little more serious, but thankfully I’ve got good news on it, and I’ve been doing every thing possible to make it feel better. I’m not just sitting around, waiting for it to feel better, I’m doing a lot of different things. The team here, the medical team here, the staff here, everybody is great and understanding that I’m always pushing to play and I’m trying to find that balance.”

The Oilers have won two straight games without McDavid, thanks in large part to three goals and six points Leon Draisaitl over the two victories. Edmonton will host the New Jersey Devils on Monday night, with another home game against the Vegas Golden Knights set for Wednesday.

After shaky start to the season, the Oilers enter play Monday at 6-5-1.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston noted last week there was early optimism that McDavid could be back sooner than the initial estimate.

"On Thursday morning, Connor McDavid did put on the skates just to test things out with that ankle injury," Johnston explained on Insider Trading. "I had a chance to speak to his agent, Judd Moldaver from Wasserman. He basically said, 'look, things are pretty encouraging here.' I mean, there was some real concern, obviously, when McDavid left the game earlier this week, flew home, went through the battery of tests he did. And you get that two-to-three week timeline. But you know, at this point they're going to have to take things day-by-day, make sure he has no setbacks.

"But this is a player that's come back ahead of schedule before and I won't offer any predictions at this point - but certainly all signs are pointing to him getting up and running here again as soon as possible."

McDavid's injury occurred during the opening shift of last Monday's 6-1 loss to Columbus as McDavid was battling for the puck in the offensive zone. Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski appeared to trip McDavid, who went tumbling into the boards. No penalty was called on the play. The Oilers' captain attempted to remain in the play, but eventually skated to the bench under his own power and did not take another shift.

McDavid has three goals and seven assists in 10 games with the Oilers this season. The 27-year-old forward had 32 goals and 132 points in 76 games last season, having also missed time early in the campaign with a lower-body injury.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native has topped the 100-point mark in seven of the past eight seasons, winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader on five occasions. he is also a three-time Hart Trophy winner, the 2023 Rocket Richard winner and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy this past spring.

“He's our leader and also the best player in the game,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid last week. “So, of course you're going to feel it. We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”