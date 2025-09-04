With Edmonton Oilers training camp a few weeks away, all eyes are on captain Connor McDavid, who has yet to sign a contract extension as he enters the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract.

McDavid said at the end of last season that signing a new deal wouldn’t be a problem if he feels the team is in position to win year after year. Oilers CEO and president of hockey operations Jeff Jackson expressed optimism this week that a deal will get done.

But the notion McDavid may walk into the final year of his contract without an extension in place has recently gained some traction.

The Oilers star spoke to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug Thursday afternoon.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

TSN: Connor, I appreciate you taking some time. You want me to warm you up with a couple of softballs about the Olympics first, or do you want to get right into it?

McDavid: “Well, you didn't give me any softballs there [Olympic orientation camp], so I figured why would you give me one here?” (Laughing)

TSN: It's a big story and obviously Oiler fans are following along closely. I'm sure it's occupying a lot of your time as well. We haven't heard from you for a week or so. Any update on where things are at?

McDavid: “No, no update and status quo. I'm sure people are gonna be sick of hearing me say this, but they don't need to be sick of hearing me say this because you keep asking. But it's the same. I'm in no rush, working through it, again, as I said, with my family, with Lauren, and with my agent. There's no grand master plan here. It's just simply this is a big decision for me – a big decision for not only my life but my playing career. I've been playing hockey since I was two years old. Everything I've put into my life's work is hockey and this is a big decision in that, so I want to get it right – not only for me but for what's best for the organization. So, a lot of thought going into it and I think people should appreciate that because when it's all said and done we're not going to be feeling like, “Oh we rushed into anything." It's going to be well thought out for both sides, as I'm sure the Oilers are doing as well, so I think people can appreciate the effort behind it.

TSN: When I asked you in Calgary about the idea of going into the season without a contract done, you didn't have a preference. You were okay with that idea, but you also did mention that you want the group to be focused, and I imagine that's something you have to be weighing here. What are your thoughts about the risk of that distraction versus the obvious need to take your time and be comfortable with everything as well?

McDavid: “Yes, it's all part of what's being thought about and what's being considered. At the end of the day though, it's not as big a worry for me as I think people might assume. We're all professional hockey players. We're all adults, this is a mature group. If guys can't play with Ryan Rishaug talking about a contract, then we're probably in the wrong line of work here, we're in the wrong business. We're playing in Edmonton, I am who I am, people are going to talk about it. I understand that – everyone understands that – but if guys can't do their job because of that, that's really a them issue. That's not really a me issue or anything like that.”

TSN: At the end of the season, you said that winning is the No. 1 priority for you, but you said that if you feel you have a good chance to win here year over year that getting an extension done shouldn't be too much of a problem. The fact that it's not done yet, some might want to read into that. That maybe you’re uncertain about what it looks like here over the next few years and maybe there's some uncertainty in your mind about the group's ability to win year over year?

McDavid: “My confidence in this team this year has never been higher. That's what I can say about that. Listen, does anyone have a crystal ball and know what two years, three years, four years, five or whatever [will look like]? Nobody has a crystal ball. Nobody knows what that's going to look like. The belief is not the issue – not that there is an issue. It's just that we're working through it and we're working through it together. I think Jax [Jeff Jackson] said we're trying to find a razor’s edge and part of that’s true. We’re trying to find a scenario that works for everybody in terms of my family, my family’s security, a deal that makes sense for the team to continue to have success. My belief in this season and the players this year has never been higher.”

TSN: Going into the year, if the deal doesn't get done, are there conversations that happen? Is it something that you discuss with the guys and figure out how you're going to attack it as a team? Is some of that necessary – managing things with teammates and making sure that that everybody understands exactly what the scenario is?

McDavid: “Yeah, we're close group there. We've been through a lot together, and I would like to think that we're a very open room with each other and with what each other are thinking. I've already had lots of conversation with guys and things like that. How we manage in the room is that how we manage inside the room, and that's not necessarily something that needs to be public or something that we need to talk about. But I would say that guys are tight in there. Guys are always having conversations. Guys know where each other are at.”

TSN: There's been some discussion out there in the media and such about the potential if you wait a year or two, you know, there's more money on the table or you could get the max. It would seem to me that this isn't necessarily about as much money as possible or squeezing out every dollar. Would that be fair to say, Connor? That this is about that balance between you doing the right deal that makes sense for you, but also maintaining this team's ability to win because you've placed that as the top priority?

McDavid: “I would say that people that say that, and talk about that side of it, like we're trying to hit some type of home run, I would say they don't know me very well and they don’t spend much time around me obviously because that isn't the priority. I think guys within the Edmonton market understand what my desires are because they know me, players understand where I'm at. It's not about trying to make the most amount of money. I think my former agent knows that, given how has the last negotiations went. It's about winning. It's about winning over and over again and that's my priority – all with the understanding that I put a lot into this. It's been 25 years of putting a lot of everything I have into this, and my family deserves that security, they deserve the lifestyle that being a pro hockey player and being very good at it and all the work that goes into it deserves. So, it is trying to find a balance."

TSN: So, as we sit here, nothing is decided in in your head? All options remain on the table as of Thursday afternoon?

McDavid: “Yeah, I mean, we're trying to get ready for the season. I'm trying to get ready for the season like everyone else. I feel like I've got a lot to prove. I've got a lot to prove to people. I'm excited about our season as a team, I'm excited to get going again, playing and doing what we love. So that's where we're at.”