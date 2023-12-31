LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl also scored, Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, and the Oilers picked up their fourth straight win.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves as the Kings lost their second straight game.

Kempe’s top-end speed factored into both Kings’ goals in the first period. It was his blazing entry into the offensive zone that occupied two defenders and left Fiala alone for a slap shot one-timer to open the scoring with 5:16 left.

Kempe then charged in on a breakaway before putting his wrist shot off the right post and in from the right circle for a 2-0 edge with 1:11 remaining. It was his 10th multipoint game, giving Kempe three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

McDavid fueled the Oilers’ comeback in the second, flicking in his low-angle shot off Talbot’s helmet for a power-play goal 5:35 into the period and feeding Draisaitl in the slot during 4-on-4 play with 4:31 remaining to tie it up.

McDavid played in his 600th career game and has 315 goals and 581 assists. He broke a tie with Peter Stastny for fourth-most assists through 600 games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Kings: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL