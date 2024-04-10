Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid received no shortage of votes in the 2023-2024 NHLPA Player Poll.

McDavid, who could become the first player in more than 30 years to top 100 assists this season, received 48.71 per cent of the votes under the category "If you need to win one game, who is the forward you want on your team?" Pittsburgh Penguins future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby was second at 11.58 per cent, with Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon in third at 6.59 per cent and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov placing fourth with a 5.31 per cent share of the votes.

The Oilers captain was also voted the league's best stick-handler with 35.53 per cent of all votes, ahead of Detroit Red Wings veteran Patrick Kane who received 20.89 per cent of votes.

Receiving nearly half of the votes in this #NHLPAPlayerPoll category, @cmcdavid97 clearly has the trust of his peers as the players picked the @EdmontonOilers captain the forward they most want on their side the with one game on the line. pic.twitter.com/jmUp25rsVE — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 10, 2024

Crosby was voted the NHL's most complete player, receiving 38.37 per cent of vote, while McDavid finished fourth in the category behind Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar. McDavid , however, topped all forwards in the category of most difficult player to face in their own end, placing second overall behind Lightning blueliner Victor Hedman.

Kucherov, the NHL points leader, edged McDavid for the title of the league's best playmaker, receiving 28.47 per cent of votes to McDavid's 20.91 per cent.

Brad Marchand took the title in the category of "Which player do you least enjoy playing against but would like to have on your team?" McDavid was second in that category.

Pastrnak beats rivals for best style

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak will have bragging rights over the rival Toronto Maple Leafs after being voted the player with the best style with 15.02 per cent of the vote.

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was second in the category at 12.17 per cent, coming in ahead of teammate Auston Matthews. who received 10.46 per cent.

Kucherov, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Kane all tied for fourth with 2.47 per cent of the votes.

The full player poll results can be found here.