VANCOUVER — Connor Zary scored 1:33 into overtime and the Calgary Flames opened their season with a 6-5 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Anthony Mantha led Calgary with a goal, an assist and a fight.

Rasmus Andersson, Martin Pospisil, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames who trailed 3-0 midway through the first period.

Brock Boeser had two goals and J.T. Miller, Daniel Sprong and Conor Garland also scored for the Canucks. Arturs Silovs stopped 20 shots in Vancouver's net.

Takeaways

Canucks: Squandered a 4-1 lead after the first period by giving up four unanswered goals.

Flames: Goalie Dan Vladar gave up four goals on 15 shots in the first period, but finished with 20 saves for the win.

Key moment

Huberdeau, who is under pressure this season to produce more and live up to his $10.5-million annual salary, scored Calgary's fifth goal at 10:40 of the third period to give the Flames a 5-4 lead. Stationed in the blue paint, he batted in a rebound off a Brayden Pachal shot.

Key stat

Calgary blocked 21 shots to Vancouver's 12.

Up next

Canucks: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Flames: Host the Flyers on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.