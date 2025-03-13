Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary will have a hearing Thursday for elbowing/roughing against Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson in the first period of Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday.

Zary appeared to throw a high cross-check at the head of Pettersson right after he landed a hit on Flames centre Nazem Kadri. Pettersson did not have the puck at the time of the incident and Zary received a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Pettersson missed six minutes before returning for one more shift in the first period, but did not return for the second period. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said he did not have an update on the 21-year-old post-game.

The rookie has two assists in 15 games with Vancouver after making his NHL debut earlier this season.

Zary, 23, has 12 goals and 24 points in 49 games this season while picking up 14 minutes in penalties.

Selected 24th overall in the 2020 draft, Zary made his NHL debut last season, posting 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games.