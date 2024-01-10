Corey Perry is now eligible to sign with any National Hockey League team as a free agent after having his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30, reports TSN's Chris Johnston.

Johnston adds that Perry would need to sign by the March 8 trade deadline in order to be eligible for this year's playoffs.

The Blackhawks placed Perry on unconditional waivers on Nov. 28, stating their intention to terminate his one-year, $4 million contract.

The team said an internal investigation had determined Perry "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry, 38, had four goals and five assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season.

He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick, signing the one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks soon after.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.