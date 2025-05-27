Jason Robertson and Corey Perry traded second-period goals as the Edmonton Oilers maintained their one-goal lead and head into the third period up 2-1 on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

After winning back-to-back games the Oilers lead the series 2-1 and are looking to head back to Dallas with the opportunity to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second-straight season.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for Edmonton at 11:23 of the first period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead to start the second. With Jamie Benn in the penalty box, the Hart Trophy finalist snapped a shot from the right circle past Jake Oettinger to extend his point streak to five games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Perry assisted on the marker.With Perry in the penalty box for interference, the Stars were able to find the equalizer at 6:57 on their third power play opportunity of the game, when Jason Robertson fired the puck over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner for his second of the playoffs.

The Oilers responded with another power play goal of their own just over two minutes later when Perry tapped home a cross-crease pass from Nugent-Hopkins to give Edmonton back their one-goal advantage with his sixth goal of the playoffs. Connor McDavid assisted on the goal for his 18th helper of the postseason.

The Oilers are 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Stars have gone 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner has stopped 24 shots through two periods, while Jake Oettinger has turned aside 19 of 21 Edmonton shots.

Zach Hyman took a hit from Stars’ forward Mason Marchment in the first period and went straight to the Oilers’ locker room. He was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

The Oilers made a change at forward with Viktor Arvidsson returning to the lineup in place of the injured Connor Brown. Brown was hurt in the second period of Game 3 on a hit from Alexander Petrovic.

Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup after missing Game 3 with a lower-body injury after taking a slash from Oilers’ defenceman Darnell Nurse. Hintz has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 15 playoff games this season