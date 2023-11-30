Corey Perry released a statement on Thursday, addressing his contract being terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down,” Perry wrote.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

“Once again, I am deeply sorry."

The Blackhawks placed Perry on unconditional waivers Tuesday, stating their intention to terminate his one-year, $4 million contract. The team said an internal investigation had determined Perry "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

He cleared unconditional waivers Wednesday, at which point his contract was terminated, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Prior to being placed on waivers, Perry had been out of the Blackhawks lineup since Nov. 19, being scratched as an "organizational decision."

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke out Tuesday on the rumours that had followed Perry's absence.

“As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting or the findings,” Davidson said. "However, I do want to be very clear on this point. This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate and, frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Perry, 38, had four goals and five assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season.

He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick, signing the one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks soon after.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.