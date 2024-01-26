It appears Corey Perry could be set to make his Edmonton Oilers debut on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Perry skated on the team's third line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod Friday, with TSN's Ryan Rishaug adding it "looks like Perry (is) good to go."

Head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media that "it's looking as if he’ll play tomorrow,” following practice.

“It’s looking as if he’ll play tomorrow.” — Kris Knoblauch on Corey Perry. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 26, 2024

The Oilers will be looking for their 16th straight win on Saturday, which would tie the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak in NHL history. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins have the NHL record with 17 straight wins.

Holloway Perry McLeod skating together. Looks like Perry good to go. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 26, 2024

Perry officially joined the Oilers on Monday, just under two months after his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

He signed a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 plus performance bonuses on Monday. According to CapFriendly, Perry can earn an additional $325,000 in performance bonuses with the Oilers, which would count against to next year's salary cap. Perry will earn $225,000 upon playing in 10 games with the Oilers this season, while an additional $100,000 can be earned through the Oilers advancing through the second and third rounds of the playoffs with Perry in the lineup.

Perry’s contract with the Blackhawks was terminated on Nov. 30 after he “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry, 38, had four goals and five assists in 16 games with Chicago this season. He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick, signing the one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks soon after.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

Perry won the Hart Memorial and Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophies in 2011. He also helped the Ducks win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2007 as a second-year player.

Perry was selected 28th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Ducks.