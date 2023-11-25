Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson had "no update" on Corey Perry when speaking to the media on Saturday, saying he would be away from the team for the "foreseeable future". Davidson added that it is the club's decision for Perry to be away from the team, not Perry's.

The veteran was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday and was absent from the team's lineup last Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Perry, 38, has four goals and five assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, his first in Chicago.

Perry was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.