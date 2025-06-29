We're just two days away from the start of Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Recapping Saturday's Marner news

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Saturday afternoon that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights were in ongoing talks regarding a sign-and-trade regarding star forward Mitch Marner.

However, as Dreger reported earlier in the day, there was no trade call and nothing signed as of yet. According to Dreger, there is more work ahead in terms of the potential of Marner being dealt to Vegas and what the return might be.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported forward Nicolas Roy is part of the package Vegas is considering sending to Toronto. Garrioch reported Roy and defenceman Nicolas Hague are played the Leafs have their eyes on.

Marner is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1. If the two teams pull off a sign-and-trade, the Golden Knights would be able to give Marner an eight-year contract. If he were to sign with Vegas or another team on July 1, he would only be able to sign for a maximum of seven years.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving discussed the possibility of a Marner sign-and-trade Saturday, but didn't go into much detail.

"I think you'd always like to get something, right," Treliving said via TSN's Mark Masters during a post-draft media session. "That's not always the case. That's probably as far as I want to get into it, but we'll see how things go."

"I don't know if the chances are greater today than they were yesterday, or are they be better or worse tomorrow. And I understand. I understand the interest, but certainly we got nothing to report, and I don't want to get involved in speculation and how that runs. We'll see how things unfold."

Marner, 28, recorded 27 goals and 102 points in 81 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He added two goals and 13 points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Sens, Gaudette staying in touch

The Ottawa Senators and forward Adam Gaudette are continuing talks as the start of unrestricted free agency approaches, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

There has been no decision made yet on whether he will hit the open market.

The 28-year-old had 19 goals and 26 points in 81 games with the Senators last season. He added a goal and three points in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Drafted 149th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2015, Gaudette has 46 goals and 96 points in 301 career games split between the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, and Senators.

The Braintree, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.