Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy: Calls coming in for Batherson?

While the Stanley Cup Final begins this week, the NHL's off-season has arrived for 30 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Calls coming in for Batherson?

Citing three league sources, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Drake Batherson's name has surfaced on the trade market, though the Ottawa Senators are expected to cautious in moving the winger.

Garrioch reports that Batherson's name was floated at the trade deadline before the Senators eventually elected shake up their roster by moving Josh Norris to the Buffalo Sabres in a deal for Dylan Cozens. He notes that some in the organization have become frustrated with Batherson's lack of consistency, but finding an upgrade is likely to be a costly proposition whether via trade or on the free-agent market.

Batherson posted 26 goals and 68 points in 82 games this season, marking the third straight year he topped the 20-goal mark. He struggled on the scoreboard in the playoffs, posting one goal and one assist in six games as the Senators were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old winger remains signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $4.975 million. The deal does not include any trade protection.

The free agent class is headlined by Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, but a potential cost of $14 million - suggested to Garrioch by a league executive - would be too rich for the Senators. Citing sources, Garrioch writes that Winnipeg Jets pending UFA Nikolaj Ehlers will command an average annual value of $9.5 million on a long-term deal and that too may be beyond what the Senators are willing to spend.

Garrioch writes that moving Batherson would allow Fabian Zetterlund to move up the depth chart after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline. Zetterlund, a restricted free agent this summer, had two goals and five points in 20 games with Ottawa after the trade and went without a point in six games.

Whether Batherson stays or goes, Garrioch reports the Senators are looking to add a proven top-six forward and a right-shot defenceman to boost their roster this summer.

The need on defence in Ottawa, Garrioch writes, comes as veteran Nick Jensen is believed to have undergone hip surgery last month which is likely to sideline him into the regular season.

Per Puckpedia, the Senators have $15 million in projected cap space this summer with 16 players under contract. The team has already opened contract talks with pending UFA Claude Giroux and re-signing him would further lower the team's available funds.





Stalemate with Suter?

Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports the Vancouver Canucks have not been able gain any new traction in contract talks with pending unrestricted free agent Pius Suter.

Drance notes the two sides have stayed in touch, but adds that Suter is looking for a salary higher than $4 million and the Canucks are unwilling to sacrifice significant cap space and flexibility this early in the off-season.

"The Canucks aren’t necessarily closed off to getting a bit uncomfortable in order to retain Suter. It’s more a matter of 'not now' than it is a matter of closing the door entirely," Drance wrote Tuesday.

Suter is coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 25 goals and 46 points in 81 games. The 29-year-old had previously scored 14 goals in three of his first four NHL seasons, hitting 15 goals with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off of a two-year, $3.2 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $1.6 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Chicago Blackhawks, Suter has 82 goals and 162 points in 364 career games.

Taking the field for Marner?

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joined OverDrive on Tuesday to discuss the future of Mitch Marner in Toronto and potential suitors in free agency.

Johnston said if he was betting on Marner's future, he would take the field over the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it's still unclear where the star winger will land.

Watch Johnston's full interview and breakdown on Marner's future below:

ContentId(1.2316383): Johnston on Marner: ‘If you gave me the field or Leafs, I’m taking the field’