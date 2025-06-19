With the Stanley Cup Final now complete, the NHL's off-season has arrived for all 32 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Blackhawks to buy out Brodie?

The NHL's buyout window will open on Friday and Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times reports TJ Brodie is expected to be among the first to have their deal terminated in the window.

Brodie is entering the second season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract signed with the Chicago Blackhawks last summer. The deal carries a cap hit of $3.75 million.

The newly turned 35-year-old blueliner struggled in his first season with Chicago, posting two goals and 10 points in 54 games. He averaged 15:37 of ice time per game - the lowest total of his career and the first time he finished below 20 minutes since 2012-13.

Buying out the final year of the deal will clear just $516,667 in cap space for the Blackhawks and add a cap charge of $258,333 for the following year, per CapFriendly.

Chicago already has $29.2 million in cap space with 21 players currently under contract for next season, but buying out Brodie could clear roster space for younger options to move into the lineup.

A veteran of 962 career games, Brodie has 58 goals and 358 points over his time with the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks.

The buyout window will remain open until June 30.



Long-term deal coming for Frederic?

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports the Edmonton Oilers are discussing an eight-year contract with pending free-agent Trent Frederic.

Matheson notes the the two sides still need to agree on a price point and notes that despite a quiet postseason, Frederic projects as a third-line forward for the team moving forward.

A Frederic signing would eat into the Oilers cap space this summer with restricted free agent Evan Bouchard headlining the list of players in need of new deals. Edmonton has $11.96 million in space, per CapFriendly, with 19 players currently under contract for next season.

Frederic, 27, was acquired by the Oilers ahead of the trade deadline along with forwards Max Jones and Petr Hauser as part of a three-team trade that saw defenceman Max Wanner and two draft picks go to the Boston Bruins and forward Shane Lachance join the New Jersey Devils on March 4.

The 6-foot-3 centre had eight goals and 15 points along with 44 penalty minutes in 58 games split between the Bruins and Oilers this season. He added a goal and 4 points in 22 playoff games before the Oilers were eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final.

Frederic is coming off a two-year, $4.6 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.3 million.

Drafted 29th overall by the Bruins in 2016, Frederic has 55 goals and 109 points in 338 career games split between the Bruins and Oilers.



Giroux, Senators at a stalemate?

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that while there is speculation the Ottawa Senators are at a stalemate with pending UFA Claude Giroux, the two sides are talking every couple of days to see if they can bridge the gap.

Garrioch reports the Senators would like to sign the 37-year-old centre to a one-year deal and opened talks with that term in mind. He adds Giroux's top priority is to return to the Senators, but league sources have indicated that Giroux could consider the Montreal Canadiens as a landing spot should he reach the open market on July 1.

Giroux had 15 goals and 50 points in 81 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. He added a goal and five points in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off a three-year, $19.5 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million.

Garrioch also writes that the Senators have also held talks with goaltender Anton Forsberg, but he is expected to test the free-agent market.

Forsberg, 32, had an 11-12-3 record last season with the Ottawa Senators, registering a 2.72 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. He did not play in the postseason.

The 6-foot-3 netminder is coming off a three-year, $8.25 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million.