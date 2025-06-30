Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy: Last day for a Marner trade

We're just one day away from the start of Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Time running out for a Marner trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs are down the to final day to make a Mitch Marner trade before his rights expire at midnight ET tonight.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger first reported Saturday that the Vegas Golden Knights were discussing a possible sign-and-trade with Maple Leafs. Dreger added Sunday that Vegas' interest in Marner dates back more than a year, with the team having made at least two attempts to acquire him for all or part of the 2024-25 season.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston followed that up in The Athletic reporting centre Nicolas Roy was part of the package that Vegas was considering sending to Toronto. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia wrote on X that the Maple Leafs had asked for both Roy and Nicolas Hague, though the door closed on acquiring the latter Sunday night.

Vegas traded Hague, a pending restricted free agent, to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons. Hague signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Predators as part of the deal.

Roy, 28, recorded 15 goals and 31 points in 71 games with the Golden Knights last season. He added two goals and four points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 6-foot-4 centre is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $15 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 campaign.

Acquiring Marner from the Maple Leafs would allow the Golden Knights to sign him to a max eight-year contract, though it remains unclear if Marner will do. Reports this month have indicated he may sign short-term and cash in again in a few years time. A trade could also allow the Golden Knights to shed salary in order to clear space for Marner.

The Golden Knights took on $4.86 million in salary between Lauzon and Sissons, leaving the team with just $757,857 in cap space. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that Alex Pietrangelo's health remains a question mark in Vegas. Shelving Pietrangelo on long-term injured reserve would clear $8.8 million in cap space to work with.

Dreger shared the latest on Marner and fellow pending unrestricted free agent Brad Marchand Sunday night:

ContentId(1.2329159): Dreger shares latest on high-profile UFAs Marner, Marchand

More updates to come.