While the Stanley Cup Final continues, the NHL's off-season has arrived for 30 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Pacioretty staying put?

Max Pacioretty expressed after the season that he was unsure on continuing his playing future, but James Mirtle of The Athletic reports the 36-year-old veteran is now leaning towards a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mirtle writes that the change has come, "after the Leafs expressed considerable interest in keeping him following a terrific postseason."

After missing significant time late in the regular season, Max Pacioretty returned in the playoffs to make a significant impact for the Toronto Maple Leafs this year. He posted five goals and 13 points in 37 games before the injury and added three goals and eight points in 11 playoff games.

Pacioretty, who initially joined the Leafs on a professional tryout basis before signing a one-year deal with the team, said after a second-round exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers that he had trouble living apart from his family this season and would reassess his future once he returned home and spoke with them.

In 939 career games with the Leafs, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Habs, Pacioretty has 335 goals and 346 assists. He just completed his 17th NHL season.

Mirtle wrote that the Pacioretty update was a good piece of news for the Leafs, who could struggle to upgrade their roster this off-season due to a weak free-agent class and limited trade options due to a lack of draft picks. He notes the Maple Leafs would like to add a centre, but Sam Bennett appears likely to remain in Florida and the Colorado Avalanche extended Brock Nelson last week to close the door on another possible option.

Mirtle wonders if the Maple Leafs could take a run at winger Brad Marchand, who he writes could command as much as $8 million at age 37, due to the limited options on the market.



Miller set for split from Rangers?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that it "seems inevitable" that the New York Rangers will trade restricted free agent K'Andre Miller this month.

Citing several sources, Brooks reports that Miller is expected to be targeted with an offer sheet if he remains with the Rangers on July 1, which would likely carry a salary in the $6 million to $7 million range on a term of five or more years. An offer sheet of that value would force the signing team to give the Rangers their first- and third-round picks in 2026 if New York elected not to match.

Brooks also reports that forward Alexis Lafrenière is "surely available," though it's unclear whether the Rangers are shopping the winger or simply taking calls. If the Rangers fail to get to a defenceman back in a Miller trade, Brooks believes Lafrenière could used as fodder to help fill that hole.

Miller, 25, is arbitration-eligible this summer after carrying a cap hit of $3.87 million this year in the last of a two-year deal. He posted seven goals and 27 points in 74 games while averaging 21:57 of ice time.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2018 draft, Miller has 36 goals and 132 points in 368 career games, all with the Rangers.

Lafrenière, who was selected first overall in the 2020 draft, is about to enter the first of a seven-year contract that runs through the 2031-32 season at a cap hit of $7.45 million.

The 23-year-old winger posted 17 goals and 45 points in 82 games this season, taking a step back from his career-best 28 goals and 57 points in 82 games last year. He carried a cap hit of $2.33 million in each of the past two years.

Per Puckpedia, the Rangers have $8.4 million in projected cap space this summer with 19 players under contract. Miller is among the team's seven pending restricted free agents, a list that also includes Arthur Kaliyev, Will Cuylle and Matt Rempe.



Rat race

Brad Marchand is seemingly continuing to raise his potential price tag on the open market as he continues to produce for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 37-year-old scored his fourth goal of the series on Monday, bringing his playoff total to eight goals and 18 points in 20 games.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joined OverDrive prior to puck drop in Game 3 to set the stage on what Marchand's free-agent market could look like on July 1.

Johnston reports that Marchand is looking to maximize his value and could command an $8 million salary on a term of three-to-four years. He's set to hit the market after playing out the last of an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $6.125 million.

Watch Johnston's full breakdown below:

ContentId(1.2319187): Johnston on Marchand: ‘Don’t think he’s going to have any trouble getting $8M, 3 to 4 years’