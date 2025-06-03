While the Stanley Cup Final begins this week, the NHL's off-season has arrived for 30 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Rossi watch in Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild are at a standstill in negotiations with pending restricted free agent Marco Rossi, but general manager Bill Guerin is telling potential suitors that he's "not dying" to trade the 23-year-old centre, Michael Russo of The Athletic relays.

Russo reports that the Wild made Rossi a five-year, $25 million contract offer during the season, which was rejected and countered with a bridge counter that the Wild turned down. Minnesota has since offered a shorter-term deal, which Rossi's camp is yet to counter.

“There clearly is a difference of opinion with respect to Marco’s value,” Rossi’s agent, Ian Pulver, told Russo. “We will continue in good faith to engage the Wild to attempt to reach resolution. We understand that Billy likes Marco, but for how much? And in what role going forward? (That) is the subject of great debate.

“Like the Wild, we believe we have advanced very fair and reasonable contract proposals. What the future holds for Marco and the Wild, only time will tell.”

As a restricted free agent, Rossi is eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 1, which Russo notes is a pressure point for the Wild to find a solution this month.

Rossi posted 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, adding two goals and one assist in six playoff games. His time on ice dropped from an average of 18:15 per game in the regular season to 11:08 in the postseason.

Guerin told Russo that reports he's been deeply engaged in trade talks on Rossi are not true.

“Yeah, teams see this stuff written and they call, but like I said, Marco’s a good player and I’m not interested in making our team worse or postponing our team being better," Guerin said on the outside interest. "So I’m not dying to get rid of Marco. That’s the bottom line.”

Drafted ninth overall by the Wild in 2020, Rossi has 45 goals and 101 points in 185 career games.





Golden Knights eyeing Marner?

Steve Simmons of Postmedia reports the Vegas Golden Knights are among the team eyeing Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner ahead of unrestricted free agency.

Simmons notes that the Golden Knights have just over $10 million in cap space and would need to clear room for Marner, but the team should not be ruled out given their history of bold moves.

Marner sits atop TSN's list of pending unrestricted free agents after posting 27 goals and topping the 100-point mark for the first time this season. He had two goals and 13 points in 13 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.





After the Cup Final....

There's a handful of pending unrestricted free agents still playing as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers get set to begin the Stanley Cup Final.

TSN Hockey analyst Cheryl Pounder shares her thoughts on whether Sam Bennett should forget testing free agency and sign a long-term deal in Florida, if Aaron Ekblad will land a huge deal on July 1, whether Brad Marchand should re-sign with the Panthers and if teams should be lining up to sign veteran forward Corey Perry.

Watch Pounder's full breakdown below:

ContentId(1.2315902): Hot or Not: What will Bennett, Marchand, Ekblad and Perry do in free agency?