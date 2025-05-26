Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett represent the yin and yang of the 2025 free agent market.

They are Nos. 1 and 2 in the TSN Free Agent rankings five weeks from Free Agent Frenzy on July 1.

They are both products of the Greater Toronto Area hockey machine and the Ontario Hockey League, they were both picked fourth overall in the NHL draft and they both played huge roles in Canada’s championship victory in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off.

Yet, the Toronto Maple Leaf right winger and Florida Panther centre couldn’t be more disparate talents.

Marner had a career-high 102 points in 2024-25; Bennett had exactly half that, a career-high 51.

With 286 points in 230 games, Marner ranks sixth overall in points per game (1.24) over the past three regular seasons. With 132 points in 208 games, Bennett ranks 114th overall (0.63) over the same period.

Marner has 198 penalty minutes in nine NHL regular seasons, Bennett has 190 the past two seasons.

Marner has 13 goals in 70 career playoff games; Bennett has 16 goals in his past 34 playoff games.

Marner’s Leafs have not made it past the second round of the playoffs nine straight seasons; Bennett’s Panthers are on path to reach the Stanley Cup final for a third straight season.

There is no doubt who is set for the bigger payday on July 1 if both make it to free agency.

It’s expected Marner will sign the richest free-agent deal in NHL history, surpassing Artemi Panarin’s 2019 deal for $11.6 million per season with the New York Rangers. Estimates run as high as a $14-million average annual value for the two-time first all-star team right winger.

Marner’s less than brilliant individual and team playoff records – 63 points in 70 career games and a failure to get past the second round – are not expected to suppress the market.

A short list of most likely destinations if he reaches free agency at 12 noon ET, July 1, includes Florida, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Utah and Vegas. Chicago and San Jose would be in the category of aggressive bidders for his services.

Meanwhile, Bennett has burnished his reputation with three straight commanding, heart-and-soul playoff performances for the defending Stanley Cup champions – including a co-playoff leading nine goals this spring.

He has come to represent the “no guts, no glory” ethos that invariably wins out in the postseason.

Bennett is projected to land in the range of $6.6 to $8 million per year, but one never knows how high his value could be with a second Stanley Cup ring.

Marner scored in extra time vs. Sweden in Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener and then earned two assists in the title game – setting up Connor McDavid for the golden goal versus Team USA in OT.

Bennett fought Brady Tkachuk in a ferocious start to the Canada-USA round-robin game and then scored in the championship rematch – teeing up Marner and McDavid for their extra period heroics.

There is strong Canadian team content at the top of our first list with three more players from teams north of the 49th parallel: No. 3 Toronto centre John Tavares, No. 4 Winnipeg left winger Nik Ehlers and No. 5 Vancouver right winger Brock Boeser.

Tavares is ranked high among impending free agents on the basis of performance – an impending UFA-high 38 goals – not preference. He has indicated he wishes to strike a deal to remain with the Leafs. Jets’ GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has said he wants Ehlers to be a Jet for a life. Expectations are Boeser and the Canucks will part ways.

The TSN Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 represents a blend of projected AAV and player prominence.

Four-time first- or second-team all-star Brad Marchand is No. 11 and, at age 37, the oldest player in our top band of players.

The former Boston Bruin has been an impact player for Florida in the playoffs, sharing the league lead in plus-minus (plus-12) and extending his personal streak of double digit-point postseasons to eight with 13 in 15 games.

One more notable player is future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who at 36 is twice as old as his No. 18 ranking.