Rangers considering offer sheets?

The New York Rangers made a big move this week moving veteran winger Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday but according to Arthur Staple of The Athletics, general manager Chris Drury is not done and looking towards utilizing offer sheets this summer.

Staple reports that Buffalo Sabres forward J.J. Peterka is one of the options as it appears he is looking to move on from the organization but the Rangers lack all the picks necessary to make an intriguing offer sheet for someone of Peterka's calibre.

To offer a player between $7 million and $9.3 million per season, the Rangers would need their own 2026 first-, second- and third-round picks and they currently lack their second-round pick, which went to Arizona three years ago in a salary dump for defenceman Patrik Nemeth. However, New York has the ability to get the pick back and execute the offer sheet.

While there were rumours around the Rangers' interest in Peterka at the trade deadline in March, Staple says a team source denied it.

New York has just under $15 million in cap space but only 16 skaters signed for the 2025-26 season.