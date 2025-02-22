The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Might the Hurricanes flip Rantanen?

Mikko Rantanen has only played in six games as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes after last month’s blockbuster three-team trade. But there already seems to be speculation building about his future in Carolina.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Hurricanes want to extend the pending unrestricted free agent and are in constant communication with Rantanen’s agent, Andy Scott. But Rantanen remains unsure, so the Hurricanes could eventually consider another trade.

However, Dreger also notes it’s still too soon to say.

The 28-year-old arrived with the Hurricanes on Jan. 24 in a deal involving the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Blackhawks, and a 2025 second, a 2026 fourth, as well as forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury to the Avs. And the Hurricanes also received Taylor Hall and Nils Juntorp in addition to Rantanen.

Rantanen has one goal and one assist in his six games with the Canes after scoring 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in 49 games with Colorado. He spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career in Denver after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Rantanen is in the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal and currently carries a cap hit of $9.25 million.

Vejmelka, Utah in discussions

There are ongoing discussions between the Utah Hockey Club and goaltender Karel Vejmelka, according to Dreger, who notes that given recent goaltender extensions, there are plenty of comparisons to work with.

Dreger adds that depending on the progress of those discussions and negotiations, Vejmelka is potentially an interesting target for teams ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The 28-year-old netminder is having the best season of his career in 2024-25, posting a 2.57 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 34 games, 31 of them starts. He has a .900 save percentage and 3.31 GAA throughout his four-season NHL career, all spent with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah HC franchise.

Vejmelka is in the final year of a three-year, $8.18 million deal that carries a $2.73 million cap hit.

Jets extend Namesnikov

The Winnipeg Jets and veteran centre Vladislav Namestnikov agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract extension earlier on Saturday. The deal carries a cap hit of $3 million.

The 32-year-old Russian has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 52 games so far this season and heads into Saturday’s game against the Blues in St. Louis on a four-game point streak.

He joined the Jets via trade during the 2022-23 season and re-upped with the club on a two-year deal that paid him $2 million annually later that summer.

He’s also spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche during his 12-year NHL career.