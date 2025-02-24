The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Big changes in Boston?

As the Boston Bruins continue to struggle into the playoff picture, general manager Don Sweeney may be weighing major changes ahead of the trade deadline.

With a thin prospect pool after years of being an aggressive buyer at the deadline, it appears the Bruins could be a seller this year.

“Do we make moves that acquire and restock? Can we find players that are a little further along and identify them properly? All of the above are all parts of the equation,” Sweeney said Sunday as he discussed his team's deadline outlook. “It’s just about where the wheels spin. As a general manager, you’re trying to improve your hockey club overall and improve organizational depth. So, we have to do a better job, and that’s what will be tasked going forward.”

Conor Ryan of Boston.com points to unrestricted free agents Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau and Trent Frederic as players who could be headed out and wonders if others such as Charlie Coyle, Andrew Peeke or even Brandon Carlo could be on the table depending on the moves Sweeney elects to make.

“We’re going to look at all opportunities, whether it’s to improve our club now or with an eye towards moving forward,” Sweeney said. “Our veteran players have proven they’re good players. Is everybody having a career year? No.

“But that being said, they can help us and they can help other teams. That’s why you receive calls, and unfortunately, as part of the job, you have to make calls at this point in time of the year. So that’s just what’s going to happen over the next couple weeks.”

Ryan also mentioned captain Brad Marchand as a potential trade candidate, but it appears Sweeney is more focused on extending the 36-year-old pending unrestricted free agent.

“That’s always been the ultimate goal when I’ve communicated with Brad throughout the year," Sweeney said. "We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over and sit down and have a clear path for the next two weeks for what his final outcome will be."

Marchand is in the final year of an eight-year, $49 million deal that carries a $6.13 million cap hit. He has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 58 games this season, his 16th with the organization.

Boston sits one point back of the Ottawa Senators for the final wild-card spot and three points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the top wild-card spot with one more game played than both teams.

The Bruins, who have reached playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, fired head coach Jim Montgomery after an 8-9-3 start to this season. The team has a 19-15-4 record under his replacement, Joe Sacco.



Could Rantanen, Vejmelka join the trade bait board?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger dropped two updates over the weekend regarding contract talks with pending unrestricted free agents, who could potentially hit the trade bait board.

Dreger reports that the Carolina Hurricanes want to extend winger Mikko Rantanen after paying up to acquire him from the Colorado Avalanche last month, but may consider a trade as he remains unsure on committing long-term to the team. He added it's "too soon to say" how the situation will play out as the deadline draws closer.

Rantanen has struggled early in his time with Carolina, posting one goal and two assists in seven games after scoring 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in 49 games with Colorado.

The 28-year-old arrived with the Hurricanes on Jan. 24 in a deal involving the Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Blackhawks, and a 2025 second, a 2026 fourth, as well as forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury to the Avs. And the Hurricanes also received Taylor Hall and Nils Juntorp in addition to Rantanen.

Rantanen is in the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal. The Blackhawks retained half of his $9.25 million in last month's trade, dropping it to $4.625 million for the remainder of this season.

The Utah Hockey Club continues to hold contract talks with goaltender Karel Vejmelka, but Dreger adds that he too could be a trade candidate if the two sides do not reach a deal.

The 28-year-old has a 14-15-4 record this season with a career-best .909 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average. He carries a cap hit of $2.73 million in the last of a three-year contract signed with the then-Arizona Coyotes.

Vejmelka's backup, Connor Ingram, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.95 million. He has a 9-8-4 record this season with a .882 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA.



A Binnington blockbuster?

With Jordan Binnington's stock at perhaps an all-time high after the 4 Nations Face-Off, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button weighed in on the speculation around the St. Louis Blues goaltender.

Button points to the Edmonton Oilers as the best landing spot for Binnington as he would provide an upgrade on Stuart Skinner between the pipes.

Binnington has a 16-19-4 record this season with a .898 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. He is signed through 2026-27 at a cap hit of $6 million and has an 18-team no-trade list.

Skinner, who backstopped the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, has a 20-13-4 record this season with an identical .898 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA. He carries a $2.6 million cap hit through next season.

Watch Button's full breakdown below:

ContentId(1.2256717): Could Binnington be moved by the trade deadline?