The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Will the Bruins be buyers?

The Boston Bruins are in unfamiliar territory this season, fighting for a playoff spot as the trade deadline draws closer.

The Bruins missed an opportunity to jump back into the playoff picture Tuesday with 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers. During the game, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney admitted he's not used to being in the position of being on the fence about his team's deadline plans and, while he'd like to be buyer, he made no guarantees he will be.

"Well, it’s been a little unique for us this year, getting out of the gate not as fast as we would like," Sweeney told TNT during an intermission. "We’re in the middle of things. It's a tough exercise to sort of play both sides of the street, but that's almost every year what a general manager is required to do, and test what's out there, what's available, how you can improve hopefully. We have some areas we would like to, but we have to keep an eye (out).

"We’ve missed Hampus Lindholm all year - at least 40 games - and it’s affected our group. But everybody goes through injuries. You gotta battle through it.

"If we have more injuries or we don't do the job between now and the deadline, we may have to take a different path."

The Bruins have reached the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, with Lindholm among their previous trade deadline additions. The team, however, has struggled to stay in the playoff picture this season and fired head coach Jim Montgomery after a 8-9-3 start to the year. Joe Sacco is 19-13-3 since taking over behind the bench, but the Bruins are currently outside a wild-card spot with games played working against them.

Boston is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who occupy the final wild-card spot, with 60 points, but have four more games played. The Detroit Red Wings, who sit in the top wild-card spot with 61 points, have two less games played than the Bruins. The Ottawa Senators - third in the Atlantic Division - are just two points up on Boston, but also have two games in hand.

The Bruins will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.



4 Nations not to blame for trades?

The NHL trade market has gone into an unusually early frenzy this season, with several big-name players having already been dealt.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun surveyed several general managers who have been involved in trades, with none of them pointing to the 4 Nations Face-Off as a catalyst for the deals.

The Pittsburgh Penguins parted with two pending unrestricted free agents last week in sending Drew O'Connor and Marcus Pettersson to the Vancouver Canucks, who have been among the most active teams. Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas acquired a first-round pick back in the deal, along with forward Danton Heinen, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernström.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a change from normal practice,” Dubas told LeBrun in The Athletic. “Certainly, most trades get done closer to the deadline, but it seems that each year there are deals done late January. For us, the 4 Nations break had no bearing on our strategy. Circumstances around the league — between the Colorado-Carolina deal and the situation between Vancouver and New York — just prompted action, and our strategy was not going to change between now and the deadline.’’

The Calgary Flames made a massive hockey deal with the Philadelphia Flyers last week, sending Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and two draft picks to the Flyers for Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost. Flames general manager Craig Conroy said the sooner the better for the deal in his eyes.

“Once we figured out it made sense for us, and it made sense for Philly, let’s get ahead of it now and get it done,” Conroy said. “The timing just happened to work out. But if we could have done it a month ago, we would have done it, and if it didn’t work out last week, then maybe it gets done closer to the deadline. But it definitely gives our players a boost and our team a boost and lets them have a little extra time as we’re trying to make this push."

There will be no roster freeze in effect for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston argued in The Athletic that deals will likely take a pause during the tournament.





LeBrun's Latest

LeBrun joined SC with Jay Onrait for his weekly chat Wednesday, weighing on the latest on the 4 Nations Face-Off, Ryan Hartman's suspension appeal and trade talk from around the league.

The TSN Hockey Insider reiterated that Elias Pettersson appears to be off the trade block for now in Vancouver, and noted that the Winnipeg Jets appear reluctant to part with a first-round pick at this year's deadline.

LeBrun also pointed out that New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has shown a willingness to hold on to pending unrestricted free agents in the past, meaning it's no sure thing Brock Nelson will be dealt. He notes the Minnesota Wild are among the suitors for Nelson, but could have to wait until July 1 to try to get him on their roster.

Nelson, who has 16 goals and 33 points in 53 games this season was listed at No. 2 on the latest TSN Trade Bait board, behind J.T. Miller, who was dealt last week. The 33-year-old forward carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal.

Watch LeBrun's full segment below:

ContentId(1.2247592): LeBrun on some key injuries ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off