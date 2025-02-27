The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



High cost for Schenn

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be linked to St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn as the trade deadline draws closer.

In a co-authored piece in The Athletic, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston and Jonas Siegel write that the Maple Leafs search for centre depth dates back to last off-season, when Chandler Stephens was a target for Toronto before his price rose too high. The two note that the Maple Leafs re-signed Max Domi in hopes he could play centre and wanted to experiment with William Nylander at the position, but both have returned to the wing this season.

In a limited trade market at the position, Schenn sits atop the list of options, but he won't come cheaply. Johnston and Siegel believe the price tag on Schenn could be a package of a first-round pick, a top prospect in Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten or Ben Danford, and perhaps prospect Nikita Grebenkin as well. The Leafs may have to throw in an additional sweetener for the Blues or another team to eat salary on Schenn's contract.

Set to turn 34 this summer, Schenn is signed through the 2027-28 season at a cap hit of $6.5 million and holds a full no-trade clause this season. Johnston and Siegel write that Schenn's control in the process could potentially bring down the price tag if the Blues commit to moving him. His contract will shift to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1.

Schenn has 12 goals and 34 points in 59 games this season, putting his streak of three straight 20-goal seasons in jeopardy. He had 20 goals and 46 points in 82 games last season.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native won a Stanley Cup with now-Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube in 2019, contributing five goals and 12 points in 26 games during that playoff run.

Selected fifth overall in the 2009 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Schenn will play his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday as the Blues visit the Washington Capitals.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading that, in addition to Schenn, Philadelphia Flyers centre Scott Laughton is also an option for Toronto. The Flyers are looking for a first-round draft pick or an equal value prospect back for the pending unrestricted free agent.





Struggling Islanders keeping focus off deadline

Winless in their past four games, the New York Islanders have fallen to seven games back of the final wild-card spot with five teams crammed between them and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Islanders enter play Thursday sitting third from last in the Eastern Conference, which could leave general manager Lou Lamiorello with little choice but to be a seller at the deadline.

Following a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, the Islanders insisted their focus has not shifted as March 7 and potential trades draw closer.

"Honestly, I don't think anyone in here really thinks about that -- at least I don't," defenceman Adam Pelech said. "Really, I think in this game you've got to take it one day at a time, and that's kind of the only way to look at it. We're going to do everything we can to turn this around and start winning some games. But I don't think we can think about that."

"Obviously you know what the situation is and you know it's coming, but I don't think it's an issue in our locker room," Fellow blueliner Ryan Pulock added. "Every guy is fighting to win a hockey game every night and not thinking about the rrade deadline. It's about winning and losing."

Islanders forward Brock Nelson sits atop the TSN Trade Bait board as a pending free agent carrying a cap hit of $6 million. The 33-year-old winger has 17 goals and 37 points in 57 games and represented Team USA earlier this month at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Nelson topped the 30-goal mark in each of the previous three seasons.

Veteran forward Kyle Palmieri was only other member of the Islanders listed on the latest Trade Bait board, checking in at No. 25. The 34-year-old centre has 17 goals and 38 points in 57 games this season and carries a cap hit of $5 million on his expiring deal. Palmieri scored 30 goals for the second time in his career last season, finishing with 54 points in 57 games.

Veteran winger Matt Martin and 29-year-old Hudson Fasching are also pending unrestricted free agents for the Islanders among their forwards, along with Tony DeAngelo and the injured Mike Reilly on defence.



Latest from LeBrun

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined Jay Onrait on Wednesday to break down several key topics ahead of the trade deadline.

LeBrun weighed on why the Edmonton Oilers are not making goaltending a priority ahead of the trade deadline, why he isn't buying the Carolina Hurricanes potentially moving Mikko Rantanen, whether the Chicago Blackhawks might be further compelled to move Seth Jones following his post-game comments Tuesday.

He also spoke on Brock Boeser's future with the Vancouver Canucks and the chances of the Boston Bruins trading Brad Marchand.

Watch LeBrun's full breakdown below:

ContentId(1.2260373): LeBrun shares why he isn't buying the Hurricanes potentially moving Rantanen