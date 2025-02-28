The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



All eyes on Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen is expected to clarify whether he is willing to engage in contract talks with the Carolina Hurricanes over the coming days as the clock ticks down towards the trade deadline, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

While the Hurricanes have opened contract talks with Rantanen, who was acquired just last month in a blockbuster trade with the Colorado Avalanche, the winger has not committed long-term to Carolina so far.

If Rantanen remains in that mindset, he could be on the trade block once again, with a star rental available to potentially boost the roster of another Stanley Cup contender.

"A big reason as to why (he could be moved again) is Carolina's still waiting for a decision from Mikko Rantanen if he will engage with them on extension talks," Johnston explained Thursday on Insider Trading. "What I can tell you is that at some point in the next few days, perhaps by the end of the weekend, Rantanen's camp is expected to formally indicate to the Hurricanes where they want to go next.

"Obviously, if the answer is they don't want to engage in talks at this time, then he's got to live with whatever happens. And on that side of the ledger, the Hurricanes have been talking to a number of teams. What they've told them so far: 'We do not intend to trade this player. We will circle back if that changes.' But at this point in time, Carolina is not talking trade in a serious way with the other teams. They have to figure out where Rantanen's head is at in the first place."

The 28-year-old forward enjoyed his best game since joining the Hurricanes on Thursday, posting a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. He has two goals and five points in nine games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche.

The Hurricanes paid up to acquire Rantanen, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Colorado. The Hurricanes, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

In the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal, Rantanen is carrying a cap hit of $4.625 million in Carolina and that could be halved again if a team eats salary if he is traded for a second time.

The Hurricanes spent big to acquire Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline last season and later saw the pending unrestricted free agent join the Tampa Bay Lightning in free agency.



Will the Sabres sell top assets?

With one week remaining until the trade deadline, the Buffalo Sabres are clear sellers, but remains unclear how deep into their roster general manager Kevyn Adams will go.

The Sabres have pending unrestricted free agents in Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, Henri Jokiharju and James Reimer, who could all be on the block. Contenders continue to call the Sabres, though, to see if a more significant roster piece could be available but Buffalo is not lowering asking price on top talent.

"It feels like it's been the same for the last few months anyway, hasn't it? When you're looking at Dylan Cozens or Bowen Byram and add Alex Tuch's name to the list more recently," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger explained on Insider Trading. "But, look, there's interest in all three of those guys. They're all key players for the Buffalo Sabres, but there is no offer that resembles anything close that Kevyn Adams would take to consider moving one of those pieces. So, that's going to have to change. There's time for it to change. There's interest. There's need around the National Hockey League.

"So, it is possible but the offers and the interest are going to have to elevate in a big way for Kevyn Adams to move a player - any of those players given their significance."

Cozens name has been in the rumour mill throughout the season with the Calgary Flames previously linked to the 24-year-old centre. Signed through the 2029-30 season at a $7.1 million cap hit, Cozens has 11 goals and 30 points in 57 games this season. He has struggled to rediscover his output from the 2022-23 season, when he posted 31 goals and 68 points in 82 games. He had 18 goals and 47 points last season.

Byram is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. Carrying a cap hit of $3.85 million, the 23-year-old blueliner has seven goals and 29 points in 57 games this season. Selected fourth overall in the 2019 draft, Byram was acquired by the Sabres at the deadline last year in exchange for centre Casey Mittelstadt.

Tuch has 21 goals and 45 points in 57 games this season. The 28-year-old winger is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.75 million. He was acquired by the Sabres as part of their return for Jack Eichel in 2021.

The Sabres, who sit last in the Eastern Conference, are on track to miss the playoffs for a 14th straight season.





Nelson holding up the market?

The return of NHL games after the 4 Nations break has done little to spark trade activity even as just one week remains before the deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun suggested Thursday that the New York Islanders may be holding this up as the team decides whether to trade pending unrestricted free agent Brock Nelson.

"There are so many teams looking at centre help. He's one of the big names, but there's still no clear indication from the New York Islanders that Brock Nelson will actually be made available," LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. "Part of that is I think the Islanders are still hoping to try and re-sign him and that's not been resolved one way or another.

"Now, I did have the chance to speak with Isles GM Lou Lamoriello on this day. You know he's going to keep things close to his vest. When I asked him about Nelson, he said: 'All I will say is that he's an Islander and he's certainly an integral part of our team.' But I think part of that is, again, is I think he's trying to sign him. The one thing Lamoriello did concede is when I asked him about not always trading pending UFAs in the past - in other cases on other teams - and Lamoriello said 'Yes', that is part of his of his history. But he didn't tip his hand either way as to what that might mean for Brock Nelson."

Nelson sits atop the TSN Trade Bait board and carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal. The 33-year-old centre has 17 goals and 37 points in 57 games and represented Team USA earlier this month at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Nelson would add proven goal-scoring ability for a contender, having topped the 30-goal mark in each of the previous three seasons.