The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Predators listening on O'Reilly?

The Nashville Predators continue to get calls on veteran centre Ryan O'Reilly and are willing to listen to offers on him, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports in The Athletic.

LeBrun clarifies that the Predators are not shopping O'Reilly ahead of next Friday's deadline and would be happy to keep him if their asking price isn't met. Nashville is seeking a young NHLer who can enter their lineup immediately as a the key piece in a return for O'Reilly.

While an O'Reilly trade is far from a sure thing, LeBrun believes the Predators will likely deal pending unrestricted free agent forward Gustav Nyquist and points to the Los Angeles Kings as a potential suitor.

O'Reilly joined the Preds prior to last season on a four-year, $18 million deal that pays him $4.5 million annually. He is under contract through 2026-27 and has 14 goals and 35 points in 55 games so far this season.

Nyquist is in the final year of a two-year, $6.37 million deal with a $3.19 million cap hit. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In 57 games this season for Nashville, the 35-year-old Swede has nine goals and 21 points while averaging 17:39 of ice time per game.

Despite a flurry of off-season additions, the Predators enter play Saturday second-last in the Central Division and well out of a playoff spot at 21-30-7. Their 49 points are the third fewest in the NHL behind the Chicago Blackhawks (41) and San Jose Sharks (39).

Flames not planning to sell?

As the Calgary Flames continue to fight for a playoff spot, general manager Craig Conroy is not looking to be a seller at the trade deadline.

The focus remains on the long-term future for the Flames, but LeBrun writes in The Athletic that it would take a home-run offer to convince the Flames to move defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

LeBrun adds that the Flames are getting calls from teams looking to land Andersson to boost their top-four. He also reports the Flames don't need to rush a move on Andersson, with the blueliner eligible an extension this summer and a trade potentially being on the table then if talks don't work out.

Andersson is signed though next season at a cap hit of $4.55 million. He inked a six-year, $27.3 million deal prior to the 2020-21 campaign. In 58 games this season, Andersson has eight goals and 21 points in an average of 24:06 ice time per game. He has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Flames.

Calgary begins play Saturday at 28-22-8, one point out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and six games out of the final divisional playoff spot.

Laughton makes light of potential trade

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton is one of several names heavily involved in trade rumours as the deadline approaches with several teams appearing to have interest in the veteran centre.

Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday night that she spoke with Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, who indicated the team was not "actively shopping" Laughton. However, Briere added there are teams that would love to have Laughton in their lineups for the playoffs.

Trade or no trade, Laughton appeared to poke fun at the situation Friday night, posting a photo on social media mimicking the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting The Last Supper.

The Oakville, Ont., native is in the fourth year of a five-year, $15 million deal that pays him $3 million annually through next season. He has 11 goals and 27 points in 57 games for the Flyers this year, his 12th with the organization.

Philly currently sits at 26-26-8 for 60 points, six games out of the East's final wild-card spot.