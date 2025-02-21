Countdown to TradeCentre: Now that the 4 Nations is over...

The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Time for Trades

While no roster freeze was in effect during the 4 Nations Face-Off, it was also expected to be a quiet time for deals as general manager's kept the focus on the tournament.

Now that Canada has been crowned victors, play is set to resume Saturday and there are just 14 days remaining until the deadline.

After sitting quietly for two weeks, general managers are expected to be working the phones with the final countdown to TradeCentre now underway.

As Derek Van Diest of NHL.com writes there are not many clear sellers yet established in the competitive East Conference, aside from likely the Buffalo Sabres, who are 12 points back of the final wild-card spot.

In the West, Van Diest points to the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Kraken, Ducks and perhaps the St. Louis Blues as teams who could be ready sell now.

Fresh off playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations, Brock Nelson continues to sit atop the TSN Trade Bait board, last updated before the tournament began.





Landeskog's status still in question

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar admitted this week that the team's deadline plans will change significantly based on whether or not captain Gabriel Landeskog's $7 million cap hit can remain shelved on long-term injured reserve until the playoffs.

Landeskog took part in his first practice since 2022 last month, but the 32-year-old forward remains without a timeline as the trade deadline draws closer.

“No change, really, or nothing new to report on Gabe’s situation,” Bednar said Wednesday. “But I’m sure that does have an effect on our thinking going into the deadline — and what adds that we could make or that we would pursue.

“I try to stay out of most of that stuff and coach the team. So, yeah, it’s not really my question. But I’m sure (Landeskog) has something to do with it.”

It's been over two-and-a-half years since Landeskog last played. He underwent knee surgery after helping the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022. The knee required a cartilage transplant in May 2023.

With the veteran winger and defenceman Tucker Poolman on LTIR, the Avalanche currently have $4.76 million in cap space ahead of the deadline, per PuckPedia. Activating Landeskog in the regular season would require the Avalanche to clear just over $2 million in space.

Bednar admitted that the window is closing for Landeskog to return this season.

“Yeah, I mean, that’ll be up to Gabe and our medical team when or if he’s going to be able to come back,” Bednar said. “And then we’re – I mean, there (are) only seven weeks left (in the regular season).

“He’s working hard. He’s still trying to get better and get to a spot where he thinks he can play. And we’ll see if he’s able to accomplish that in the regular season. Or if it’s going to take until playoffs. Or if we’re going to have to go a certain length of time in the playoffs to get him back. Or even if he’s going to be able to get back this year.”

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post believes the needs for the Avalanche at the deadline include a defenceman, centre depth and perhaps a top-six forward.

Colorado already swung one blockbuster ahead of the deadline in sending Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes last month for a package that included Martin Necas and Jack Drury.



Jets focused on fit

The Winnipeg Jets return from the 4 Nations break riding an eight-game win streak and their captain, Adam Lowry, is poised to make his return.

TSN's John Lu explained why Lowry's return bolsters Winnipeg's centre depth, and why he think the Jets could be searching for a veteran defenceman. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has said, however, that does not want to risk the chemistry of his first-place team.

Watch Lu's full breakdown below:

ContentId(1.2255102): Countdown to TradeCentre: Jets' potential moves will be geared towards emphasizing fit