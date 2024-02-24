Countdown to Tradecentre: Sens 'open for business' ahead of deadline

The NHL's March 8 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Sens Aggressive in Trade Market

The Ottawa Senators have frequently been in trade rumours, and the expected chatter is only going to increase as the March 8 trade deadline approaches. According to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, the Senators roster has untouchables, but the team is 'open for business' and general manager Steve Staios has been aggressive in pursuit of players who can help the Sens take a step towards playoff contention.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been at the centre of the trade rumours, as the veteran will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause but Garrioch reports that four or five clubs have expressed interest in acquiring Tarasenko. He has 15 goals and 37 points in 52 games this season.

Staios would like to add 'good pros' to the locker room, to take some of the pressure off captain Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk said he would welcome another voice of leadership in the locker room.

“Absolutely, I think whenever you can add to the group and, of course, for me that would be huge just to have another voice and stuff like that,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, all I can control is my work, practice, games and make sure I’m ready to go when the puck drops.”

Ottawa (24-27-3) is 27th in the league and sits 14 points behind the Tama Bay Lightning for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They play seven more games before the trade deadline.