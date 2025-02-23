The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Bruins, Marchand talking extension

Boston Bruins president Don Sweeney met with reporters Sunday and discussed a variety of topics, including the future of pending unrestricted free agent forward Brad Marchand.

Sweeney said he and his group are getting back to contract talks with Marchand's camp with the possibility of reaching a deal prior to the March 7 trade deadline.

“That’s always been the ultimate goal when I’ve communicated with Brad throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over and sit down and have a clear path for the next two weeks for what his final outcome will be," he said.

The 36-year-old Marchand is in the final year of an eight-year, $49 million deal that carries a $6.13 million cap hit. He has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 58 games this season, his 16th with the organization.

Sweeney also said the Bruins are planning to have a "more cautious approach" at this year's deadline than in years past. According to Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal, Sweeney made it clear the Bruins will be talking about dealing players off the active roster as well as acquiring players and assets.

"Sounds like a retooling may be coming," Haggerty wrote in a post on X.

The Bruins are 27-24-7 for 61 points in 58 games this season. They are five points behind the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and one point out of the final wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Sweeney told reporters that defenceman Hampus Lindholm is doing well in his recovery from a knee injury but is unlikely to return this season. Lindholm has not played since mid-November after fracturing his patella, which required surgery. He had three goals and seven points in 17 games before going down.

Sweeney also provided an update on defenceman Charlie McAvoy, who remains out indefinitely after undergoing "an irrigation and debridement procedure" stemming from an infection in his right shoulder that required hospitalization during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy, who was representing Team USA, was hospitalized last week and did not participate in the 4 Nations championship game, a 3-2 overtime win for Canada over the United States. He was released from the hospital prior to the game on Thursday and was in the American locker room to read out the starting lineup.

"Very happy to report that Charlie is doing better," said Sweeney on Sunday. "Out of the hospital as you saw [in] his attendance at the 4 Nations. Again, no timeline in regards to his surgery and his shoulder but doing much, much better."

Devils targeting offensive help?

It sounds like the New Jersey Devils are looking for help up front.

According to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald is targeting a long-term solution for his top six, as well as a bottom-six forward.

Flannery notes the top-six forward would ideally be a winger to play alongside star centre Jack Hughes, while the bottom-six target could be a rental.

The Devils enter play Sunday in a playoff spot at 31-21-6 for 68 points in 58 games. They hold the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and are six points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have one game in hand on New Jersey.