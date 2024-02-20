The NHL's March 8 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Unusual Sellers?

The Philadelphia Flyers may be a seller at the trade deadline despite holding a five-point lead on the New Jersey Devils for third in the Metropolitan Division.

The rebuilding Flyers are keeping their focus on the future, which leaves veteran defenceman Sean Walker and forward Scott Laughton both sitting in the top 10 on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Head coach John Tortorella said Monday he had spoken to the players who could be moved as the franchise looks to take a transparent approach to the deadline.

“I’ve already talked to the players that could be moved. They know," Tortorella told reporters. "I asked (general manager Daniel Briere) if I could talk to them. I want to show them as much respect as I can and not have something sprung on them. Myself, (team president Keith Jones) and Danny have been very transparent with the group leading up to this deadline, where we stand as far as the organization.

“The whole team knows where we stand and that’s just showing them respect.”

Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June, Walker is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.65 million. The 29-year-old has five goals and 20 points in 56 games this season. He is listed at No. 7 on the Trade Bait board, one spot ahead of Laughton.

Laughton, a 29-year-old centre, has seven goals and 25 points in 56 games this season. Signed through 2025-26 at a cap hit of $3 million, the Oakville, Ont. native has spent his entire career with Philadelphia since being selected 20th overall in the 2012 draft.

Pending UFA defenceman Nick Seeler (No. 16) and forward Morgan Frost (No. 28), signed through next season, also hold spots on the Trade Bait board.

“I’ve seen it happen in other organizations where people are talking about you, but no one’s really talked to you within the organization, then bang, you’re moved,” Tortorella added. “Players know where they stand, and there’s always an open door if they have other questions about it as (the deadline) gets nearer and nearer. We’re totally transparent with them.

“The way we explained it to them, is we’re still in the middle of a process. We are. No matter where we sit in the standings now, no matter what people think we are or what we’re going to be, we have a mindset. We have conversations daily about where we are as an organization and we’re not going to leave that. It’s a slippery slope when you start (saying), ‘Ah, let’s leave it this way.’ We can’t; we have to continue to build.”





Playing Matchmaker

As the deadline approaches, Harman Dayal and Max Bultman of The Athletic released their list of their perfect fits Tuesday, which includes an all-Canadian trade option.

The two believe Ottawa Senators pending unrestricted free agent Vladimir Tarasenko - at a discounted salary on retention - would be a perfect fit in the Edmonton Oilers' top-six, slotting in on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane.

Their projected trade is as follows: Tarasenko (75 percent retained) for a 2024 second-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick, plus a 2025 fourth-round pick to a third-party broker for the extra retention

Tarasenko is currently listed at No. 9 on the Trade Bait board, though it is not yet a certainty he will be moved. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia wrote over the weekend that he expects the Senators to at least discuss what an extension would look like for Tarasenko before making a decision on asking the winger to waive his no-trade clause.

The 32-year-old has 15 goals and 37 points in 50 games this season after joining Ottawa on a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency.



On the way out?

The Calgary Flames continue to draw attention ahead of the deadline, with pending unrestricted free agent defencemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev atop the list of players potentially on the move.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joined OverDrive on TSN 1050 Monday, stating he believes both blueliners will be moved ahead of 3pm ET on March 8.

Johnston notes the Flames have continued to hold extension talks with Hanifin, but the 26-year-old has as of yet been unwilling to commit long-term to the franchise.

Hanifin has nine goals and 30 points in 56 games this season, his sixth since joining the team in a 2018 blockbuster trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old carries a $4.95 million cap hit on his expiring deal and nearly signed an eight-year extension with the Flames in the fall before electing to hold off.

Johnston adds the Flames continue to seek a first-round pick for Tanev, but the market has not yielded that return.

The 34-year-old has one goal and 12 points in 52 games this season with Calgary, signed at an expiring cap hit of $4.5 million.

Tanev is listed at No. 2 on the TSN Trade Bait board. one spot ahead of Hanifin.