The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Canucks not done on the trade front?

The Vancouver Canucks ended months of speculation on Friday, trading centre J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers after team president Jim Rutherford acknowledged a rift between him and teammate Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks received forward Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini, and a 2025 first-round pick back in the deal, trading Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington to New York along with Miller. Just hours later, Vancouver added defenceman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, sending forward Danton Heinen, blueliner Vincent Desharnais, forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom and a conditional first-round pick back the other way.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic writes, however, that the trade calls may continue for the Canucks who were not able to fill Miller's spot in the lineup. Drance believes finding a top-six centre will be the top priority for the Canucks leading up to the deadline.

Both Drance and Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News believe trading Miller removes Pettersson from the trade block ahead of March 7, but neither are willing to rule out that the 26-year-old centre could be moved in the off-season if he continues to struggle. As Harrington writes, the Sabres have been pursuing Pettersson this season, with Dylan Cozens likely having to be part of the team's return if a trade was reached.

Pettersson's no-move clause will kick on July 1, leaving the Canucks a last opportunity to trade him before that at the NHL Draft. After topping 30 goals in each of the past two seasons and finishing above the point-per-game mark in each of the past two, Pettersson has just 11 goals and 33 points in 46 games this season. He is in Year 1 of an eight-year, $92.8 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $11.6 million, with no trade protection this season.



Senators trade targets

The Ottawa Senators are shaping up as buyers ahead of the trade deadline as the team pushes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Senators are believed to "have some level of interest in the likes of Chicago Blackhawks winger Ryan Donato and Seattle Kraken winger Brandon Tanev."

Garrioch notes that the Senators could also get an internal boost if veteran David Perron can find a permanent place in the lineup. The 36-year-old has one assist in 16 games this season while missing time for personal reasons and injury.

Donato, 28, is enjoying a career-best season in Chicago with 15 goals and 30 points in 50 games. His previous career-high came in 2021-22 with the Seattle Kraken, when he posted 16 goals and 31 points 74 games. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2 million.

The Senators' interest in Tanev dates back to last summer. The 33-year-old winger has nine goals and 16 points in 52 games this season as he carries a cap hit of $3.5 million on his expiring contract.

Ottawa enters play Monday sitting third in the Atlantic Division, but with just two points separating them and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who sit outside the playoff picture.



More changes to come on Broadway?

The Rangers, who lost 6-3 to the Boston Bruins in Miller's first game back with the team Saturday before defeating the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, continue to sit outside a playoff spot with a 25-23-4 record.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post points out that even after taking on Miller's $8 million cap hit, the Rangers are projected to have $16.5 million in cap space for the deadline.

Brooks expects general manager Chris Drury to pursue more changes to his roster, but expects they will be of shorter-term impact.

“I’m excited to see J.T. getting into our lineup to see what we can do before the break,” Drury said after Friday's trade. “I’m always exploring ways how we could be better.

“We’ll continue to do so into the break and the deadline.”

The Rangers enter play Monday sitting five points back of the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets for the wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference with one game in hand on both clubs.

