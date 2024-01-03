Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety later today for boarding/interference on Florida's Nick Cousins.

At 19:09 of the second period, Zucker checked Cousins from behind, knocking him face first into the boards after the Panthers forward elbowed Coyotes defenceman Juuso Valimaki in the head while he was on his knees. After hitting Cousins, Zucker dropped the gloves with Panthers defenceman Gustav Forsling. Zucker was given a five-minute major for boarding and was also given five minutes for fighting.

Zucker has 8:55 TOI and one assist in the game as the Panthers won 4-1 over the Coyotes.

The 31-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 29 games this season with Arizona, his first with the team.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native has 188 goals and 350 points in 657 career NHL games split between the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Coyotes.