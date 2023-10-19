Craig Anderson will end his professional career with the Ottawa Senators.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Senators are planning on signing the veteran goaltender to a one-day deal to retire with the team. He adds Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, Anderson's last team, appears to be the target date.

Anderson announced after his final start with the Sabres last season - a win over the Senators - that he would be retiring.

Anderson spent 10 seasons with the Senators, posting a 202-168-46 record, reaching the Eastern Conference Final with the team in 2017. He won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2016-17.

He is Ottawa's all-time leader among goaltenders in games played at 435. Patrick Lalime is second on the list at 283.

The 42-year-old has a career record of 319-275-71. He ranks fifth among American-born goalies in wins and games played, and third with 43 shutouts, one behind Ryan Miller.