Craig Berube does not believe goaltender Anthony Stolarz will travel with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers, leaving Joseph Woll in line for another start.

"I doubt it," Berube said of Stolarz making the trip before adding, "Not right away."

Berube added he had not yet seen Stolarz on Thursday morning and had no update on how the goaltender is feeling.

Stolarz left Monday's Game 1 at the halfway point of the second period after vomiting on the bench during a TV timeout. Earlier in the period, Stolarz had taken a blow to the side of the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, causing the netminder to briefly remain down on the ice. Bennett did not receive a penalty on the play, nor supplemental discipline from the department of player safety.

The 31-year-old was then taken out of the arena on a stretcher before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation. He remains without a timeline for a return to play.

Woll made 17 saves on 20 shots in relief of Stolarz to help the Maple Leafs survive a late scare in Game 1. In his first start of the 2025 playoffs on Wednesday, he made 25 saves on 28 shots for the 4-3 win and a 2-0 series lead.

“It’s been something I’ve had to focus on and come up with a plan to stay ready,” the netminder added after the win. “It’s a different challenge than playing every night, but a challenge nonetheless.”

“Calm and cool,” Berube said post-game of Woll's performance in Game 2. “On his toes and fighting through traffic. Very impressed.”

Woll appeared in more games (42) than Stolarz (34) during the regular season, finishing with a 27-14-1 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 GAA. He was leaned on heavily by Berube when Stolarz suffered a knee injury in December, going 12-7-0 with a .904 save percentage while his tandem partner recovered from surgery.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray dressed as Toronto's backup in Game 2, with Berube stating his experience gave him the nod over netminder Dennis Hildeby, who dressed as the emergency goaltender after Stolarz was injured in Game 1.

Toronto has now gone up 2-0 in back-to-back series, marking the first time the team has accomplished the feat since 1963.