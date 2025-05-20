Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke to reporters Tuesday at the team’s season-ending media availabilities and had nothing but praise for star forward Mitch Marner amid growing questions about his future.

When asked about his experience coaching Marner this season, Berube made his stance clear.

“Great. I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. You know, he does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him,” Berube said.

Marner, along with centre John Tavares, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Leafs head coach said he wanted both players back next year.

“One hundred per cent,” Berube said when asked about the duo.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said later on Tuesday when asked if he wants to remain with the team. "Loved being here.

"...“It’s so fresh. It’s tough to say anything right now, future wise. I was hoping to be playing hockey right now… I’ll sit down with my wife and decide (next steps) in the coming weeks.”

The Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 Sunday evening, falling 6-1 on home ice for the second straight pivotal playoff game after dropping Game 5 by that same score four days earlier.

Toronto now remains without a trip past the second round of the playoffs since 2002.

“Pressure is pressure. I understand it, I do. And it’s a hard market and it’s a great market though. And you’ve got to look at it that way, in my opinion. Pressure comes from inside the locker room, that’s it. Your teammates are the most important people and that to me is the only pressure,” Berube said.

Marner has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Leafs since being selected No. 4 overall in 2015. He had two goals and 11 assists in 13 playoff games but recorded just one assist over the final four games of the second-round series.

“I don’t have any thoughts on that right now,” the 28-year-old Marner said Sunday when asked about his future in Toronto. “I mean, pretty devastated with what just happened.

“Yeah, devastated. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”