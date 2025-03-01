Calle Jarnkrok is ready to make his return to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Craig Berube.

"For me, he's ready to go. It's decision time for him and the doctors," Berube said after practice on Saturday.

The 33-year-old forward has been sidelined since undergoing groin and hernia surgery in November. He was labelled month-to-month after the surgeries.

"I feel great out there," Jarnkrok said after the practice session. "I'm just waiting for the last medical clearance here. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or the next day or the day after that, but I'm really close."

Jarnkrok centered the third line in practice alongside Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points. He is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Jarnkrok has 136 goals and 301 points in 699 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.

Three Maple Leafs regulars sit out Saturday's practice

The Maple Leafs were missing three regulars in practice on Saturday, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Chris Tanev and Steven Lorentz all missed the session.

Ekman-Larsson missed the final 14:41 of the third period in Friday's win over the New York Rangers. Tanev suffered an upper-body injury on Feb. 25 and missed Friday's game.

Lorentz was spotted riding a stationary bike on Saturday, but did not participate in the practice session, per Masters.

The Maple Leafs return to action on Sunday with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have won four straight and sit a point ahead of the Florida Panthers for the lead in the Atlantic Division, with a game in hand.