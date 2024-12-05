Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jani Hakanpää underwent a minor procedure on his knee, but is not expected to miss significant time, head coach Craig Berube said Thursday.

"He got something done, a little procedure done, like, to help himself out a little bit," Berube said. "He just needs a few days and then he'll be back on the ice and get up to speed again and be ready to go."

Hakanpää, who was named to Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster on Wednesday, has been limited to two games this season with the Maple Leafs, last playing on Nov. 16. He is without a point in the two games, his first since undergoing season-ending knee surgery with the Dallas Stars after an injury in March.

The 6-foot-7, 225 pound Hakanpaa signed a one-year, $1.47 million deal with the team on Sept. 11.

The 32-year-old has skated in 290 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals with 45 points split between the Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

Maple Leaf injury updates

Berube said that defenceman Jake McCabe is feeling better but will miss a third straight game when the Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Forwards Max Domi and Max Pacioretty will also miss Friday's game but are improving and getting closer to making their returns.

Winger Bobby McMann skated Thursday as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

"Hopefully if he gets skating here and he feels good, he could be an option for next week, but we'll see," Berube said of McMann.

While the Maple Leafs slowly get closer to full health with Auston Matthews recently returning to the lineup as well, a roster crunch could be impending.

Rookie Fraser Minten has shined since being recalled from the AHL and may be able to hold a roster spot even once the veterans return.

"If he can help us, I want him here," Berube said of Minten. "He's a type of player that we like. A lot."