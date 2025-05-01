Having dropped the past two games, the Toronto Maple Leafs are back in Ottawa to face Senators and at risk of having to play a Game 7 with a loss on Thursday.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said his team's mood remains focused entering Game 6 despite sitting at 1-13 in potential series-winning games since 2018.

"Business-like, let's go," Berube said. "We're ready to go. Business. Let's go."

Toronto suffered a 4-0 loss in Tuesday's Game 5 of their first-round series with the Senators. The Maple Leafs were unable to find a way past Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark, who made 29 saves in the win.

Berube and the team's stars have insisted since the loss that they remain calm despite the possibility of joining the short list of teams to go to a Game 7 after holding a 3-0 series lead. Berube also made it clear that any pressure is shared by the team and not just the team's top-paid players in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

“I get it, that’s all I hear around here is ‘Core, core, core,'" Berube said Thursday. "'The Core Four.' But it’s on everybody in the team. We’re a team and it’s on the whole team, not just four guys.”

Nylander and Tavares are set to have a new linemate on the second line for Game 6 as Max Pacioretty moves up to join them. Nylander and Tavares have played with Pontus Holmberg, Bobby McMann, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok on their line at times throughout the first five games.

Pacioretty spent significant time playing with the two in the regular season, but an injury suffered in practice in February left Pacioretty on the IR until he made his return in Game 3 of this series. The 17-year-veteran had five goals and 13 points in 37 games this season.

If necessary, Game 7 will take place Saturday in Toronto.