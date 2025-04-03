Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jalen Chatfield could be in hot water with the league's department of player safety for his takedown on Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael as the two were engaged in a fight Wednesday night.

Chatfield swung McMichael over his left leg into the ice after the two squared up in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-1 win. Neither player had a helmet on when the incident occurred and McMichael appeared to hit his head on the ice.

Both players appeared to be okay afterwards and were each given five-minute majors and 10-minute misconducts with just over five minutes left in the game. Six other players had already received misconducts earlier in the period.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button is calling for Chatfield to be suspended for the takedown.

"This is a dangerous play," Button said. "It's an intent to injure play, there's no room for it. The fact that Connor McMichael didn't get any type of an injury on this, that in of itself is good fortune... The way he whips him around over his leg, I think it has to be a suspension. There's no place for that in this sport of hockey."

Chatfield has six goals and 17 points in 74 games this season while amassing 49 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old is in the first season of a three-year contract carrying a cap hit of $3 million.

McMichael, 24, has 25 goals and 54 points in 75 games this season while picking up 47 minutes in penalties.