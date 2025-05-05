The New York Islanders will select first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the draft lottery and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has them addressing the blueline, selecting Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1.

Schaefer, the top-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings, had his season end at the World Junior Championship while representing Canada in December with a broken collarbone.

However, before the injury, the 17-year-old had seven goals and 22 points in 17 games in the OHL and already boasts U17, U18 and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medals on his resume.

“A player on the blueline who reminds me a lot of Drew Doughty in the way they control the game,” said Button. “A player that can make the game change in his team’s advantage.

“You think about a player that was great for the Islanders, a first overall pick – Denis Potvin. Matthew Schaefer isn’t Denis Potvin but to have that type of player on your blueline, it is franchise-changing.

“It elevates your franchise to a significant level having a player like Matthew Schaefer.”

The San Jose Sharks, who finished last in the NHL standings this season, drop to No. 2 and Button has them selecting Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone.

Martone, 18, had 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games this season as captain of the Steelheads. He also suited up for Canada at the World Juniors, scoring one goal in three games.

“Mike Grier is building a team,” said Button. “He’s got Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini up the middle of the ice. He’s got a stud defenceman in Sam Dickinson. He doesn’t have anybody like Porter Martone.

“I think Porter Martone is like Brady Tkachuk. You want that type of player.”

At last year’s draft, the Sharks selected Celebrini with the first overall pick. Celebrini had 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games as a rookie in 2024-25.

With the No. 3 pick, Button has the Chicago Blackhawks selecting Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa.

Misa, who was granted exceptional status in 2022 to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old, had a big draft year, scoring 62 goals with 134 points in 65 games. The year prior, he helped Saginaw capture the franchise’s first-ever Memorial Cup.

Chicago selected defenceman Artyom Levshunov second overall in last year’s draft and took forward Connor Bedard first overall in 2023.

To round out the top five, Button has the Utah Hockey Club, who jumped up from No. 14 to No. 4 in the draft lottery, selecting Boston College centre James Hagens and Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O’Brien going fifth overall to the Nashville Predators.

As a rookie in the NCAA, Hagens had 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games. The 18-year-old also helped the United States win gold at the World Juniors in December with seven points. During his time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, he helped the Americans win U17 and U18 titles.

O’Brien had a big season in the OHL, scoring 32 goals with 98 points in 66 games. The 17-year-old centre was OHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24 and won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada in August.

In the back half of the top 10, Button has centre Brady Martin going No. 6 to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Boston Bruins selecting forward Caleb Desnoyers at No. 7, centre Anton Frondell going No. 8 to the Seattle Kraken, defenceman Radim Mrtka off to the Buffalo Sabres at No. 9 and winger Lynden Lakovic going No. 10 to the Anaheim Ducks.

Rounding out the top 16 is a pair of Canadian teams in the Vancouver Canucks at No. 15 and the Montreal Canadiens at No. 16.

Button projects Vancouver selecting Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny, who is coming off a strong WHL season. The 18-year-old had 26 goals and 92 points in 62 games and followed that up with nine goals and 25 points in 11 postseason games.

He is fresh off helping Canada win gold at the U18s in Texas where he scored five goals with three assists.

“He’s a centre, they need centres,” said Button. “Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have talked about trying to build out their team with [centres]. With Cole Reschny, you’re not going to get a lot of flash and dash. What you’re going to get is massive productivity from him in every single area of the game. He makes everybody around him better as well as the team.”

At No. 16 is Montreal, who originally acquired this pick back in 2022 from the Calgary Flames as part of the Sean Monahan trade.

Button has the Canadiens selecting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Justin Carbonneau.

Carbonneau, 18, had 46 goals and 89 points in 62 games this season, his third in the QMJHL. He also scored three goals in five postseason games.

“I think Justin Carbonneau, they don’t have a player like this,” said Button. “He’s hard driving, he’s a skater, he’s really developed. You start to think about where their team is at in different spots, they have a lot of talent. But a player like Justin Carbonneau I think adds to them.”

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place on June 27-28 in Los Angeles.