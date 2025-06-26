As rumours continue to swirl, Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy did not rule out a trade involving defenceman Rasmus Andersson on Thursday.

Conroy said he's been in communication with the 28-year-old blueliner and all options remain on the table. He said it won't be a distraction if Andersson enters training camp with the team.

“You gotta look at it - Ras has got another year on his contract. I talked to Ras this morning and we’re all good," Conroy said. "If he’s a Calgary Flame in September, he’s a Calgary Flame.

“He loves being a Flame. If he’s a Flame next year, he’s good with anything. He’s wide open, and he’s going to do his best. And he knows it’s a contract year too, so he wants to have a great year. He wants to be in the Olympics. All those things are so important to him.”

Andersson, 28, had 11 goals and 31 points in 81 games with the Flames last season while averaging 23:59 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1, right-shot defenceman is entering the final season of a six-year, $27.3 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4.55 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Flames in 2015, Andersson has 47 goals and 231 points in 536 career games.

Mantha, Rooney to hit open market

Conroy also revealed Thursday that he has likely closed the door on re-signing pending unrestricted free agents Kevin Rooney and Anthony Mantha.

He added that the team has extended a contract offer to goaltender Dan Vladar, who could hit the open market on July 1.

Mantha, 30, only appeared in 13 games with the Calgary Flames last season after undergoing surgery on his ACL in November. He had four goals and seven points in 13 games last season.

The 6-foot-5 winger is coming off a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Rooney, 32, had five goals and 10 points in a career-high 70 games this year. He carried a $1.3 million cap hit while also playing under a one-year deal.

Vladar, 27, had a 12-11-6 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average while backing up Dustin Wolf with the Calgary Flames last season.

The 6-foot-5 netminder finished up a two-year, $4.4 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.2 million.