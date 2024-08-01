The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they will induct retired NHL players Craig MacTavish and Randy Gregg to the Oilers Hall of Fame.

The pair will be officially inducted when the Oilers host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 25.

MacTavish played nine seasons in Edmonton from 1985 to 1994, helping the team win three Stanley Cups. In 701 games with the Oilers he recorded 155 goals and 331 points.

Drafted 153rd by the Boston Bruins in the 1978 draft, MacTavish has 213 goals and 480 points in 1,093 career games split between the Bruins, Oilers, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and St. Louis Blues.

The 6-foot-1 centre went on to win a fourth Stanley Cup with the Rangers during the 1993-94 campaign.

After retiring in 1997, MacTavish re-joined the Oilers as an assistant coach and became head coach during the 2000-01 season.

MacTavish led the Oilers to a 301-252-47 record over eight seasons, highlighted by an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

Gregg was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oilers during the 1981-82 campaign and went on to play seven seasons with the team.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman recorded 41 goals and 193 points in 474 career games split between the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks and helped Edmonton to five Stanley Cup championships in seven years.