Craig’s List: Dominant defencemen set to take over 2024 NHL Draft

Published

Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini is the crown jewel and favourite to go first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft but expect defence to dominate draft day.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has seven defencemen in his top 12, starting with Torpedo’s Anton Silayev at No. 3, followed by Michigan State’s Artyom Levshunov (No. 4), London’s Sam Dickinson (No. 7), Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh (No. 8), HC Plzen’s Adam Jiricek (No. 9), Denver’s Zeev Buium (No. 11) and Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk (No. 12).

While each player brings their own unique skill set to the table, Button believes all seven have potential to be top-pairing defencemen at the NHL level.

“The first thing that applies when you’re going to project somebody as top pair, they’ve got to be able to handle the responsibilities and playing big minutes against the other team’s top players,” said Button. “Every single [one] of those defencemen, they all skate, think and compete and they can all play the big, responsible, demanding minutes.

“One of the things that impresses me about all seven of them is how calm, composed, and settled they are playing the game at this age.”

Jiricek and Buium both skated at the World Juniors but had vastly different experiences.

Jiricek got injured early in the tournament for Czechia and will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury as the Czechs earned bronze with a stunning comeback win over Finland.

In comparison, Buium had three goals and five points in seven games as he helped the United States win gold as the lone draft-eligible player on the American roster.

Buium also leads the NCAA in scoring among defencemen as a freshman with five goals and 25 points in 18 games.

While other players from this draft class also skated at the World Juniors in Finland’s Konsta Helenius (No. 6) and Norway’s Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (No. 27), it was Celebrini who once again stole the show.

Canada had a very disappointing tournament, crashing out in the quarter-finals against Czechia, but the 17-year-old Celebrini was Canada’s best player, leading the team in scoring with four goals and eight points in five games.

“I think the completeness of his game, the understanding he has of how to impact the game in so many different ways,” said Button of Celebrini’s impact. “Other players have different skills and attributes they can match with him but it’s the completeness of his game and what it really does is give me every confidence that he is a Jonathan Toews-type player.”

A trio of forward prospects that are playing in the Western Hockey League this season have made jumps on Button’s list since November in Prince George’s Terik Parascak (No. 21 to No. 15), Kelowna’s Tij Iginla (No. 22 to No. 16) and Medicine Hat’s Andrew Basha (No. 34 to No. 19).

Basha’s Medicine Hat teammate Cayden Lindstrom (No. 10) and Spokane’s Berkly Catton (No. 13) remain the top-ranked WHL forwards on the list, but Button says the fast-rising trio have unequivocally shown they are also top-notch players.

Parascak is in the top 10 in WHL scoring this season with 26 goals and 60 points in 40 games.

“He’s always looking for opportunities,” said Button of Parascak. “He can strike quickly, he’s smart, he’s aware, and he sees what’s unfolding around him.”

In Kelowna, Iginla has 27 goals and 49 points in 37 games, drawing comparisons to his Hockey Hall of Famer father Jarome. Button dubs the younger Iginla as smart and knows where to go to score.

“I find he’s so much like his dad,” said Button. “Not in terms of style of play – he’s so much like his dad in that there is no wow to him or flash and dash, there’s just incredible substance.”

Basha makes the biggest jump on Button’s list as he climbs 15 spots. He has scored 18 goals with 55 points in 38 games this season.

“He’s like a straw that stirs the drink,” said Button. “He makes those around him better. He understands how to contribute at different points.

“He’s so adaptable, I call him the chameleon.”

 

Craig's List - January 11

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Macklin Celebrini  Boston U (NCAA) C 6'0 190 16 11 27
2 Cole Eiserman USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 197 28 29 50
3 Anton Silayev Nizhny Novogorod (KHL) D 6'7 211 47 3 11
4 Artyom Levshunov Michigan State (NCAA) D 6'2 208 20 5 19
5 Ivan Demidov SKA 1946 (MHL) LW 5'11 181 17 11 25
6 Konsta Helenius Jukurit (SM Liiga) C 5'10 ¾ 180 29 8 20
7 Sam Dickinson London (OHL) D 6'2 ¾ 201 39 13 39
8 Zayne Parekh Saginaw (OHL) D 6'0 172 37 18 55
9 Adam Jiricek HC Plzeň  (Cze) D 6'2 ½ 178 19 0 1
10 Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat (WHL) C 6'3 211 32 27 46
11 Zeev Buium Denver (NCAA) D 6'0 183 18 5 25
12 Carter Yakemchuk Calgary (WHL) D 6'1 ¾ 188 37 16 40
13 Berkly Catton Spokane (WHL) C 5'11 169 37 26 61
14 Liam Greentree Windsor (OHL) RW 6'2 215 35 23 53
15 Terik Parascak Prince George (WHL) RW 5'11 ½ 176 40 26 60
16 Tij Iginla Kelowna (WHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 186 38 27 49
17 Emil Hemming TPS Jr. (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 6'0 ¾ 201 8 9 15
18 Trevor Connelly Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 156 25 11 35
19 Andrew Basha Medicine Hat (WHL) LW 5'11 ¼ 184 38 18 55
20 Veeti Vaisanen KooKoo (SM Liiga) D 6'0 177 29 1 5
21 Aron Kiviharju HIFK  (SM Liiga) D 5'9 ¼ 170 7 1 2
22 Cole Hutson USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'9 ¾ 158 32 8 26
23 Maxin Massé Chicoutimi (QMJHL) RW 6'1 ¾ 192 40 15 36
24 Igor Chernyshov Moscow (MHL) LW 6'2 192 17 10 19
25 Ryder Ritchie Prince Albert (WHL) C/RW 6'0 173 34 13 31
26 Ej Emery USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 185 32 0 9
27 Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Mora (SWE J20) RW 6'1 194 24 3 7
28 Henry Mews Ottawa (OHL) D 6'0 181 33 5 30
29 Charlie Elick Brandon (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 200 39 3 17
30 Sacha Boisvert Muskegon (USHL) C 6'2 165 31 19 31
31 Leo Sahlin Wallenius Vaxjo Jr. (SWE J20) D 5'11 ½ 176 29 5 25
32 Michael Hage Chicago (USHL) C/RW 6'0 ½ 190 28 14 31
                 
33 Matvei Shuravin Krasnaya Armiya (MHL) D 6'3 195 20 0 7
34 Sam O'Reilly London (OHL) RW 6'1 186 39 13 35
35 Leon Muggli ZUG (SUI) D 5'11 ¾ 165 26 2 9
36 Kamil Bednarik USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 186 32 15 35
37 Raoul Boilard Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) C 6'1 ¼ 184 40 17 40
38 Nikita Artamonov Nizhny Novogorod (KHL) LW 5'11 187 37 5 17
39 Julius Miettinen Everett (WHL) C 6'2 ¾ 205 41 17 34
40 Luca Marrelli Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 ¼ 185 36 2 30
41 Adam Jecho Edmonton (WHL) RW 6'4 ¾ 201 26 11 24
42 Lucas Pettersson Modo (SWE J20) C 5'11 168 28 13 27
43 Luke Misa Mississauga (OHL) C 5'10 175 38 16 54
44 Tomas Galvas Liberec (Cze) D 5'10 ¾ 148 19 1 4
45 Christian Humphreys USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'10 ¾ 170 32 14 37
46 Justin Poirier Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 185 40 31 46
47 Cole Beaudoin Barrie (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 209 35 16 31
48 Will Skehan USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'4 211 31 1 6
49 Beckett Senecke Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 175 33 11 28
50 Alfons Freij Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 187 29 9 23
51 Stian Solberg Oslo (NOR) D 6'2 194 26 3 10
52 Matvei Gridin Muskegon (USHL) LW 6'1 185 31 15 34
53 Carson Wetsch Calgary (WHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 187 38 13 27
54 Tuomas Suoniemi TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) C 5'10 ½ 163 18 3 14
55 Linus Eriksson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 183 23 5 20
56 Max Plante USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'10 ¼ 170 21 7 24
57 Ondrej Kos KOOVEE (FIN) LW 6'2 167 14 3 5
58 Spencer Gill Rimouski (QMJHL) D 6'3 ¾ 185 37 5 21
59 Kieron Walton Sudbury (OHL) C 6'5 ¾ 211 35 15 30
60 Simon Zether Rogle (SWE J20) RW/C 6'2 185 17 11 27
61 Niilopekka Muhonen Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'4 ¼ 195 25 4 10
62 Tanner Howe Regina (WHL) LW 5'9 ¾ 182 38 21 47
63 Ben Danford Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 194 36 1 21
64 Jesse Pulkkinen JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'6 203 18 11 28
 

 