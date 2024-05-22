Craig’s List: Helenius, Iginla push into top five

The 2024 NHL Draft is loaded with a number of quality defencemen, but TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button sees forwards making a late push toward the top.

Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini and Russian winger Ivan Demidov remain at No. 1 and 2 on Button’s May draft rankings, but two other forwards have moved up into the top five.

Going from No. 7 in March to No. 3 is Jukurit centre Konsta Helenius, who is coming off a very productive season in the SM Liiga this season, scoring 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games. It is the fourth-highest scoring season by a 17-year-old in league history, behind only Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40) and Kaapo Kakko (38).

“I think he is an elite No. 1 centre,” said Button of Helenius. “I think his brain power is massive. His skills are excellent. He plays the game with so much confidence, but it emanates from a [high] level of understanding in the game. 

“I think he could be a lowercase Sasha Barkov.”

Helenius was also busy for his country in 2023-24, suiting up at the World Juniors (two points in seven games), U18s (seven assists in five games) and the men’s world championship (one assist in three games).

Also making a big rise within the top 10 is Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla, who rises from No. 10 to No. 4.

The 17-year-old had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games with Kelowna this season, and added nine goals and 15 points in 11 WHL playoff games.

“Tij drives play,” said Button. “He’s a difference maker. He makes teams better; he makes players around him better. He can play with any player. He’s so smart, IQ off the charts. And you know what? I think he’s only scratching the surface.”

Iginla wrapped up his season by helping Canada win gold at the U18s in Finland, where he scored six goals and 12 points in seven games to finish fifth in tournament scoring.

After the first four forwards, Button has four defencemen ranked in a row, starting with Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh at No. 5, followed by University of Denver blueliner Zeev Buium (No. 6), Michigan State’s Artyom Levshunov (No. 7) and London’s Sam Dickinson (No. 8).

“I think they’ve distinguished themselves as the best four defencemen in the draft,” said Button. “Those four guys are all different, they’re all good, they could go in any order. To me, they’re all top pairs and have the ability to be No. 1s.

One of the biggest risers on Button’s list is Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke, who jumps from No. 39 to No. 12.

Sennecke had 27 goals and 68 points in 63 games as a second-year player in the OHL, but had a big postseason performance with 10 goals and 22 points in 16 games. However, an upper-body injury suffered in Game 6 against North Bay ended his season early.

“I think Sennecke is very talented, a hard-driving player,” said Button. “I think when Calum Ritchie returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup, I think it helped Beckett settle in to just be more conscientious. Not that he wasn’t, but I think his game was able to blossom more.

“The individual part was there, and I think the team part really came into play when Calum returned to the lineup and Beckett realized that [he doesn’t] have to be that singular guy.

“He’s hungry, he’s got good hands, smart, competitive.”

This year’s draft also represents an opportunity for Norway to make history. No Norwegian player has ever been taken in the first round of the NHL draft, but two players have the opportunity to change that.

The biggest riser on Button’s list is Norwegian defenceman Stian Solberg, who leaps from No. 44 to No. 15. Playing in Norway’s top professional league with Valerenga, the 18-year-old had five goals and 15 points in 42 games.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman represented Norway twice this season, notching two points in five games at the World Juniors before opening eyes at the men’s worlds with three points in seven games.

“Solberg is so smart, calm [and] smooth,” said Button. “A defenceman who can play big minutes, control the game, power play, penalty killing. He’s pushed himself right into that upper part of the first round.”

Three spots below Solberg on Button’s list is fellow Norwegian Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who rises from No. 29 to No. 18.

The 18-year-old forward spent the 2023-24 season playing in Sweden’s Allsvenskan with Mora IK, scoring eight goals with 18 points in 41 games.

Brandsegg-Nygard also played for Norway at the World Juniors (three goals and five points) and men’s worlds (five points in seven games).

“When you watch Michael play, he’s invested everywhere,” said Button. “He’s involved everywhere. He’s an excellent skater, tenacious, smart.

“My projection of Michael is that he’s a player that’s going to be important to teams winning. You could play at him at so many different spots on your team and he’s going to help you be successful.”

 

 

Craig's List - May 22

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Macklin Celebrini  Boston U (NCAA) C 6'0 190 35 31 59
2 Ivan Demidov St. Petersburg (MHL) LW 5'11 181 30 23 60
3 Konsta Helenius Jukurit (SM Liiga) C 5'10 ¾ 180 51 14 36
4 Tij Iginla Kelowna (WHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 182 64 47 84
5 Zayne Parekh Saginaw (OHL) D 6'0 179 66 33 96
6 Zeev Buium Denver (NCAA) D 6'0 183 38 11 48
7 Artyom Levshunov Michigan State (NCAA) D 6'2 208 36 9 34
8 Sam Dickinson London (OHL) D 6'2 ½ 199 68 18 70
9 Cole Eiserman USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 195 57 58 89
10 Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat (WHL) C 6'3 ¼ 210 32 27 46
11 Carter Yakemchuk Calgary (WHL) D 6'2 ¾ 201 66 30 71
12 Beckett Sennecke Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 177 63 27 68
13 Terik Parascak Prince George (WHL) RW 5'11 ½ 173 68 43 105
14 Berkly Catton Spokane (WHL) C 5'10 170 68 54 116
15 Stian Solberg Oslo (NOR) D 6'2 194 42 5 15
16 Anton Silayev Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) D 6'7 211 63 3 11
17 EJ Emery USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 185 61 0 16
18 Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Mora (SWE J20) RW 6'1 198 41 8 18
19 Julius Miettinen Everett (WHL) C 6'2 ½ 203 66 31 67
20 Jett Luchanko Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 180 68 20 74
21 Michael Hage Chicago (USHL) C/RW 6'0 ½ 187 50 31 68
22 Igor Chernyshov Moscow (MHL) LW 6'2 192 22 13 28
23 Cole Hutson USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'10 ¼ 165 51 15 51
24 Adam Jiricek HC Plzeň  (Cze) D 6'2 ½ 178 19 0 1
25 Liam Greentree Windsor (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 207 64 36 90
26 Sacha Boisvert Muskegon (USHL) C 6'2 176 55 33 59
27 Trevor Connelly Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 156 48 26 66
28 Emil Hemming TPS (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 ¾ 201 40 7 11
29 Leo Sahlin Wallenius Vaxjo Jr. (SWE J20) D 5'11 ½ 176 43 11 42
30 Andrew Basha Medicine Hat (WHL) LW 5'11 174 63 30 85
31 Alfons Freij Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 187 40 14 33
32 Ryder Ritchie Prince Albert (WHL) C/RW 5'11 ¾ 175 47 19 44
                 
33 Egor Surin Yaroslavl (MHL) C/RW 6'1 191 42 22 52
34 Max Plante USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'10 ¾ 170 51 15 61
35 Justin Poirier Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 185 68 51 82
36 Aron Kiviharju HIFK  (SM Liiga) D 5'9 ¼ 170 7 1 2
37 Matvei Shuravin Moskva (MHL) D 6'3 195 22 0 7
38 Veeti Vaisanen KooKoo (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'0 177 37 3 22
39 Luca Marrelli Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 ¼ 181 67 6 57
40 Niilopekka Muhonen Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'4 ¼ 195 32 4 10
41 Tomas Galvas Liberec (Cze) D 5'10 ½ 148 32 2 7
42 Linus Eriksson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ¾ 183 245 5 21
43 Spencer Gill Rimouski (QMJHL) D 6'3 ¾ 185 65 12 46
44 Maxim Massé Chicoutimi (QMJHL) RW 6'1 ¾ 186 67 36 75
45 Cole Beaudoin Barrie (OHL) C 6'2 209 67 28 62
46 Jack Berglund Farjestad (SHL) LW 6'3 209 41 15 34
47 Marek Vanacker Brantford (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 174 68 36 82
48 Teddy Stiga USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'9 ¾ 175 61 36 79
49 Alexander Zetterberg Orebro (SWE J20) C 5'7 158 45 21 58
50 Carter George Owen Sound (OHL) G 6'0 ¾ 196 56 3.30 .907
51 Ondrej Becher Prince George (WHL) C/LW 6'1 ¼ 170 58 32 96
52 Kamil Bednarik USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 185 61 26 65
53 Lucas Pettersson Modo (SWE J20) C 5'11 168 44 27 57
54 Matvei Gridin Muskegon (USHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 182 54 33 73
55 Adam Jecho Edmonton (WHL) RW 6'4 ¾ 197 54 23 47
56 Jakub Fibigr Mississauga (OHL) D 6'0 171 61 7 43
57 Leon Muggli ZUG (SUI) D 5'11 ¾ 165 42 3 12
58 Charlie Elick Brandon (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 194 65 4 27
59 John Mustard Waterloo (USHL) C 6'0 ½ 180 53 25 50
60 Tarin Smith Everett (WHL) D 6'1 175 67 8 46
61 Dominik Badinka Malmo (SHL) D 6'3 183 33 1 4
62 Will Skahan USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'4 ¼ 209 60 5 14
63 Sam O'Reilly London (OHL) RW 6'1 178 68 20 56
64 Jacob Battaglia Kingston (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 196 67 31 65
 