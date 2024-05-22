The 2024 NHL Draft is loaded with a number of quality defencemen, but TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button sees forwards making a late push toward the top.

Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini and Russian winger Ivan Demidov remain at No. 1 and 2 on Button’s May draft rankings, but two other forwards have moved up into the top five.

Going from No. 7 in March to No. 3 is Jukurit centre Konsta Helenius, who is coming off a very productive season in the SM Liiga this season, scoring 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games. It is the fourth-highest scoring season by a 17-year-old in league history, behind only Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40) and Kaapo Kakko (38).

“I think he is an elite No. 1 centre,” said Button of Helenius. “I think his brain power is massive. His skills are excellent. He plays the game with so much confidence, but it emanates from a [high] level of understanding in the game.

“I think he could be a lowercase Sasha Barkov.”

Helenius was also busy for his country in 2023-24, suiting up at the World Juniors (two points in seven games), U18s (seven assists in five games) and the men’s world championship (one assist in three games).

Also making a big rise within the top 10 is Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla, who rises from No. 10 to No. 4.

The 17-year-old had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games with Kelowna this season, and added nine goals and 15 points in 11 WHL playoff games.

“Tij drives play,” said Button. “He’s a difference maker. He makes teams better; he makes players around him better. He can play with any player. He’s so smart, IQ off the charts. And you know what? I think he’s only scratching the surface.”

Iginla wrapped up his season by helping Canada win gold at the U18s in Finland, where he scored six goals and 12 points in seven games to finish fifth in tournament scoring.

After the first four forwards, Button has four defencemen ranked in a row, starting with Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh at No. 5, followed by University of Denver blueliner Zeev Buium (No. 6), Michigan State’s Artyom Levshunov (No. 7) and London’s Sam Dickinson (No. 8).

“I think they’ve distinguished themselves as the best four defencemen in the draft,” said Button. “Those four guys are all different, they’re all good, they could go in any order. To me, they’re all top pairs and have the ability to be No. 1s.

One of the biggest risers on Button’s list is Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke, who jumps from No. 39 to No. 12.

Sennecke had 27 goals and 68 points in 63 games as a second-year player in the OHL, but had a big postseason performance with 10 goals and 22 points in 16 games. However, an upper-body injury suffered in Game 6 against North Bay ended his season early.

“I think Sennecke is very talented, a hard-driving player,” said Button. “I think when Calum Ritchie returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup, I think it helped Beckett settle in to just be more conscientious. Not that he wasn’t, but I think his game was able to blossom more.

“The individual part was there, and I think the team part really came into play when Calum returned to the lineup and Beckett realized that [he doesn’t] have to be that singular guy.

“He’s hungry, he’s got good hands, smart, competitive.”

This year’s draft also represents an opportunity for Norway to make history. No Norwegian player has ever been taken in the first round of the NHL draft, but two players have the opportunity to change that.

The biggest riser on Button’s list is Norwegian defenceman Stian Solberg, who leaps from No. 44 to No. 15. Playing in Norway’s top professional league with Valerenga, the 18-year-old had five goals and 15 points in 42 games.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman represented Norway twice this season, notching two points in five games at the World Juniors before opening eyes at the men’s worlds with three points in seven games.

“Solberg is so smart, calm [and] smooth,” said Button. “A defenceman who can play big minutes, control the game, power play, penalty killing. He’s pushed himself right into that upper part of the first round.”

Three spots below Solberg on Button’s list is fellow Norwegian Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who rises from No. 29 to No. 18.

The 18-year-old forward spent the 2023-24 season playing in Sweden’s Allsvenskan with Mora IK, scoring eight goals with 18 points in 41 games.

Brandsegg-Nygard also played for Norway at the World Juniors (three goals and five points) and men’s worlds (five points in seven games).

“When you watch Michael play, he’s invested everywhere,” said Button. “He’s involved everywhere. He’s an excellent skater, tenacious, smart.

“My projection of Michael is that he’s a player that’s going to be important to teams winning. You could play at him at so many different spots on your team and he’s going to help you be successful.”