For TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, the 2025 NHL Draft will be defined by the centres.

Button has 13 centres in his top 32, including seven in the top 11, headlined by Saginaw’s Michael Misa (No. 2) and Djurgardens’ Anton Frondell (No. 3).

The other five centres making the top 11 are Brandon’s Roger McQueen (No. 5), Sault Ste. Marie’s Brady Martin (No. 6), Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (No. 7), Boston College’s James Hagens (No. 8) and Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (No. 11).

One of the biggest jumps on Button’s latest ranking is Martin, who went from No. 20 in March to No. 6.

Martin, 18, is fresh off helping Canada win its second straight gold medal at the U18s, scoring three goals with 11 points in seven games.

Martin had 33 goals and 72 points in 57 games with the Greyhounds this season as a sophomore and added two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

“The hallmark of his game is his skating and determination are excellent,” said Button of Martin. “His willingness to use those two things to impact the game significantly is tremendous and in so many different areas. I see somebody, from a scoring offensive point of view, from a physical catalyst, to penalty killing, he’s got a significant presence in the game.”

Another centre who rose in Button’s ranking is Ivan Ryabkin of the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, who moves up from No. 27 to No. 19.

Ryabkin arrived in the USHL at the end of December after terminating his contract with the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow.

In 27 regular-season games with Muskegon, the 18-year-old had 19 goals and 30 points. In the playoffs, he had seven goals and 16 points in 14 games as he helped the Lumberjacks win the Clark Cup as USHL champions.

“He’s another player that has a real determination and I think his determination is more on the offensive side of things,” said Button. “He’s got a real significant offensive bent to his game; he can shoot the puck. He reminds a little bit of Tomas Hertl at the same age, the way he moves about the ice, the way he gets himself into spots to shoot and to score.”

Button also singles out two Western Hockey League centres in Victoria’s Cole Reschny (No. 13) and Seattle’s Braeden Cootes (No. 21).

Reschny had 26 goals and 92 points in 62 games for the Royals in the regular season. He cranked it up a notch in the playoffs, scoring nine goals with 25 points in 11 games.

Cootes, who captained the Thunderbirds as a draft-eligible player this season, had 26 goals and 63 points in 60 games.

Both players were also significant contributors in helping Canada win U18 gold. Cootes, who was the captain, had six goals and 12 points and was named a top three player for Canada while Reschny had five goals and eight points, including the overtime winner in the quarter-finals against Czechia.

“I think they’re both two centres that just understand really strong, two-way centre play,” said Button of the pair. “I’m so impressed with the two of them, how much they understand the two-way game at this age.

“They’re not flashy. They’re just really highly functional players. And when I say two-way, I’m talking about everywhere – like penalty killing, defensive plays, face-offs, checking. They’re just so good.”

Another player who rose into the top 10 for the first time this season is Cootes’ Thunderbirds teammate, defenceman Radim Mrtka at No. 9.

The 17-year-old, who started the 2024-25 season playing in Czechia, signed with Seattle in November, where he had three goals and 35 points in 43 games this season. At the U18s, he had one goal and three assists and was named a top-three player for Czechia.

“A 6-foot-5, right-shot defenceman who can think the game and make plays under pressure, and his improvement has been tremendous,” said Button of Mrtka. “Now you’re watching his coordination come together. I mean, 6-foot-5, you’re starting to get your legs underneath you, and now I’m watching him impact the game in more ways, [with] the confidence and assuredness in his game.”

Button also has a new top-ranked goaltender on his list with Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic rising to No. 24 from No. 37.

Ivankovic recently backstopped Canada to gold at the U18s, where he posted a .961 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average and was named the tournament’s best goaltender.

During the regular season with the Steelheads, the 17-year-old went 25-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 3.05 GAA.

A smaller goaltender, he is currently listed at 6-foot and 179 pounds.

“His athletic ability and his technical ability are outstanding,” said Button. “There’s only one thing that Jack Ivankovic lacks, and that’s why I say he’s Dustin Wolf.”