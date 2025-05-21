Craig's List: Lots of talent down the middle ahead of NHL Draft

For TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, the 2025 NHL Draft will be defined by the centres.

Button has 13 centres in his top 32, including seven in the top 11, headlined by Saginaw’s Michael Misa (No. 2) and Djurgardens’ Anton Frondell (No. 3).

The other five centres making the top 11 are Brandon’s Roger McQueen (No. 5), Sault Ste. Marie’s Brady Martin (No. 6), Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (No. 7), Boston College’s James Hagens (No. 8) and Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (No. 11).

One of the biggest jumps on Button’s latest ranking is Martin, who went from No. 20 in March to No. 6.

Martin, 18, is fresh off helping Canada win its second straight gold medal at the U18s, scoring three goals with 11 points in seven games.

Martin had 33 goals and 72 points in 57 games with the Greyhounds this season as a sophomore and added two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

“The hallmark of his game is his skating and determination are excellent,” said Button of Martin. “His willingness to use those two things to impact the game significantly is tremendous and in so many different areas. I see somebody, from a scoring offensive point of view, from a physical catalyst, to penalty killing, he’s got a significant presence in the game.”

Another centre who rose in Button’s ranking is Ivan Ryabkin of the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, who moves up from No. 27 to No. 19.

Ryabkin arrived in the USHL at the end of December after terminating his contract with the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow.

In 27 regular-season games with Muskegon, the 18-year-old had 19 goals and 30 points. In the playoffs, he had seven goals and 16 points in 14 games as he helped the Lumberjacks win the Clark Cup as USHL champions.

“He’s another player that has a real determination and I think his determination is more on the offensive side of things,” said Button. “He’s got a real significant offensive bent to his game; he can shoot the puck. He reminds a little bit of Tomas Hertl at the same age, the way he moves about the ice, the way he gets himself into spots to shoot and to score.”

Button also singles out two Western Hockey League centres in Victoria’s Cole Reschny (No. 13) and Seattle’s Braeden Cootes (No. 21).

Reschny had 26 goals and 92 points in 62 games for the Royals in the regular season. He cranked it up a notch in the playoffs, scoring nine goals with 25 points in 11 games.

Cootes, who captained the Thunderbirds as a draft-eligible player this season, had 26 goals and 63 points in 60 games.

Both players were also significant contributors in helping Canada win U18 gold. Cootes, who was the captain, had six goals and 12 points and was named a top three player for Canada while Reschny had five goals and eight points, including the overtime winner in the quarter-finals against Czechia.

“I think they’re both two centres that just understand really strong, two-way centre play,” said Button of the pair. “I’m so impressed with the two of them, how much they understand the two-way game at this age.

“They’re not flashy. They’re just really highly functional players. And when I say two-way, I’m talking about everywhere – like penalty killing, defensive plays, face-offs, checking. They’re just so good.”

Another player who rose into the top 10 for the first time this season is Cootes’ Thunderbirds teammate, defenceman Radim Mrtka at No. 9.

The 17-year-old, who started the 2024-25 season playing in Czechia, signed with Seattle in November, where he had three goals and 35 points in 43 games this season. At the U18s, he had one goal and three assists and was named a top-three player for Czechia.

“A 6-foot-5, right-shot defenceman who can think the game and make plays under pressure, and his improvement has been tremendous,” said Button of Mrtka. “Now you’re watching his coordination come together. I mean, 6-foot-5, you’re starting to get your legs underneath you, and now I’m watching him impact the game in more ways, [with] the confidence and assuredness in his game.”

Button also has a new top-ranked goaltender on his list with Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic rising to No. 24 from No. 37.

Ivankovic recently backstopped Canada to gold at the U18s, where he posted a .961 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average and was named the tournament’s best goaltender.

During the regular season with the Steelheads, the 17-year-old went 25-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 3.05 GAA.

A smaller goaltender, he is currently listed at 6-foot and 179 pounds.

“His athletic ability and his technical ability are outstanding,” said Button. “There’s only one thing that Jack Ivankovic lacks, and that’s why I say he’s Dustin Wolf.” 

 

Craig's List - May 21

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 65 62 134
3 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 29 11 25
4 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 57 37 98
5 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 17 10 20
6 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 57 33 72
7 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 56 35 84
8 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 35 10 35
9 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 43 3 35
10 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 42 19 31
11 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 66 32 98
12 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 68 11 54
13 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 62 26 92
14 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 62 46 89
15 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 65 32 73
16 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 64 26 59
17 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 61 40 78
18 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 6'3 201 60 26 63
19 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 67 14 54
20 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 21 15 24
21 Bill Zonnon R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 64 28 83
22 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 40 18 42
23 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 43 3.05 .903
24 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 56 40 82
25 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 47 27 58
26 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 32 2 12
27 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 65 35 99
28 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 36 3 12
29 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 51 3 0
30 Ryker Lee Madison (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 181 51 28 61
31 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 40 22 51
32 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 44 20 45
                 
33 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 51 22 44
34 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 160 52 3 18
35 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 28 19 34
36 Alexander Zharovsky Ufa (MHL) RW 6'1 163 45 24 50
37 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 37 12 38
38 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 65 25 64
39 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 64 10 33
40 Mateo Nobert B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) C 6'0 166 57 28 67
41 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 68 21 55
42 Will Horcoff Michigan (NCAA) C/LW 6'4 ¾ 190 18 4 10
43 Michal Pradel Tri-City (USHL) G 6'4 ¼ 195 14 2.41 .899
44 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 59 31 66
45 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 53 16 54
46 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 35 13 22
47 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 43 4 9
48 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 34 4 18
49 Kristian Epperson Saginaw (OHL) LW 5'11 ½ 183 58 27 80
50 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 53 6 19
51 Lucas Beckman Baie Comeau (QMJHL) G 6'1 ½ 182 52 2.65 .914
52 Philippe Veilleux Val D'or (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 165 64 40 87
53 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 25 13 20
54 Mason West Edina (USHS) C 6'5 ¾ 208 31 27 49
55 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 67 10 42
56 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 47 22 51
57 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
58 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 40 23 57
59 Matthew Gard Red Deer (WHL) C 6'4 ¾ 192 66 19 36
60 Jan Chovan Tappara (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 185 39 11 23
61 Brandon Gorzynski Calgary (WHL) LW 6'1 ½ 185 68 17 42
62 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 47 13 42
63 Love Harenstam Skelleftea (SWE J20) G 6'1 ¼ 190 19 3.31 .895
64 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 40 2 11
                 
65 Vaclav Nestrasil Muskegon (USHL) RW 6'5 187 61 19 42
66 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 43 17 39
67 Patrik Kerkola KalPa (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'3 192 31 3.14 .883
68 Bryce Pickford Medicine Hat (WHL) D 6'0 ¼ 183 48 20 47
69 Luka Radivojevic Muskegon (USHL) D 5'10 165 38 3 22
70 Emile Guite Chicoutimi (QMJHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 174 59 16 30
71 Conrad Fondrk USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 193 40 13 27
72 Jan Kucharcik Slavia (CZE Jr.) C 6'3 164 25 6 16
73 Peyton Kettles Swift Current (WHL) D 6'5 ¼ 190 53 5 14
74 Haoxi Wang Oshawa (OHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 32 0 2
75 Sam Laurila Fargo (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 184 57 8 41
76 Maxim Agafonov Ufa (MHL) D 6'2 198 35 6 14
77 Nathan Quinn Quebec (QMJHL) C 5'11 173 54 17 46
78 Quinn Beauchesne Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 185 49 6 24
79 Daniil Prokhorov St. Petersburg (MHL) RW 6'5 209 43 20 27
80 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 67 25 51
 

 

