Craig’s List: Schaefer ascends to No. 1 for 2025 NHL Draft

Published

There is a new player at No. 1 for the third straight edition of TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s 2025 draft ranking.

Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer has risen to the top spot on Button’s list, usurping previous No. 1 holders Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone (November) and Boston College centre James Hagens (September).

Schaefer has seven goals and 22 points in 17 games with Erie this season, his second in the Ontario Hockey League. Taken first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, he had 17 points in 56 games as a rookie in 2023-24.

Internationally, Schaefer has been golden, winning U17, U18 and Hlinka Gretzky Cup titles. He made the Canadian World Junior squad, but after a promising start where he had a goal and an assist against Finland, he broke his collarbone in the next game against Latvia.

While the 17-year-old blueliner will miss the next few months with the injury, Button likes Schaefer’s ability to make a significant impact on the game.

“Players that really control the game are rare,” said Button. “I see Schaefer as Drew Doughty-like. Doesn’t matter what the situation is, doesn’t matter who [they’re] up against, they control the game.

“The skating is superb. He’s competitive. He’s in the hard areas of the game.”

At No. 2 on Button’s list is Djurgardens forward Anton Frondell, who rises from No. 5 in November’s ranking.

Frondell missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury but is back on track, skating in 13 games for Djurgardens in Sweden with three goals and three assists.

He also suited for Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge, scoring two goals with four points in five games to help the Swedes earn silver.

Much like how Schaefer controls the game from the blueline, Button likes how Frondell can do the same as a forward, likening him to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

“Frondell reminds me of Barkov and what does Barkov do? He controls the game from the centre ice position,” said Button. “He’s thick, big, assertive, and exceptionally smart. Like Barkov, he won’t be a 100-point guy, but he’ll be instrumental to helping you win.”

Rounding out the Top 5 are forward Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, centre James Hagens of Boston College and Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa.

At No. 6 on the list is Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats, the third-leading scorer in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this season.

Desnoyers has 23 goals and 56 points in 34 games as a second-year player, already tying his point totals as a rookie (56) in 26 fewer games. He also registered a goal and an assist for Team CHL during the CHL/USA Prospects Challenges as the CHL swept both games in the series. The Wildcats lead the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with a 31-6-2 record with a 10-point lead on second-place Rimouski and Desnoyers is a big reason for their success.

“Caleb makes teams better and everybody around him better,” said Button. “He doesn’t do it with a lot of flash. He just does it with a real, consistent substance. Highly intelligent, highly competitive. His skills aren’t of the ‘wow’ nature, but his impact is significant.”

Joining Desnoyers among the top QMJHL scorers this season is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Justin Carbonneau, who comes in at No. 14 on the list.

Carbonneau, 18, is sixth in league scoring with 27 goals and 53 points in 38 games. He also suited up for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, where he registered two assists.

At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Button sees Carbonneau as a modern-day power forward.

“To me, Carbonneau is today’s type of power forward,” said Button. “When I use the word power, it’s not so much the physical bodychecking or physical grind, it’s that he can skate, he’s got size, and he makes you handle that skill because he’s such a strong skater and he’s hard driving.”

 

Craig's List - January 14

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 13 3 6
3 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 30 22 62
4 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 18 5 20
5 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 37 34 71
6 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 34 23 56
7 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 35 29 48
8 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 8 8 11
9 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 15 1 4
10 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 41 8 32
11 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 36 17 43
12 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 38 2 29
13 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 38 24 64
14 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 38 27 53
15 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 34 27 57
16 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 36 11 26
17 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 41 17 40
18 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 30 15 30
19 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 37 13 46
20 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 2 3 3
21 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 30 3.01 .901
22 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 24 17 30
23 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 17 2 16
24 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 40 21 51
25 Bill Zonnon R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 39 23 58
26 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 17 0 7
27 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 35 17 30
28 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 25 12 28
29 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 31 17 39
30 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 25 8 30
31 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 35 4 12
32 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 26 11 25
                 
33 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 24 3.45 .899
34 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 40 16 33
35 Zach Morin Saint John (QMJHL) LW 6'1 181 32 10 27
36 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 38 23 47
37 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 36 6 17
38 Love Harenstam Skelleftea (SWE J20) G 6'1 ¼ 190 10 3.79 .888
39 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 33 9 31
40 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 6'3 201 37 17 37
41 Tomas Galvas Liberec (CZE) D 5'11 154 27 2 5
42 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 23 9 25
43 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 38 6 25
44 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 160 28 0 6
45 Mateo Nobert B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) C 6'0 166 38 19 46
46 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 25 3 11
47 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 27 12 36
48 Nathan Quinn Quebec (QMJHL) C 5'11 173 38 14 39
49 Maxim Agafonov Ufa (MHL) D 6'2 198 24 4 8
50 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 41 16 41
51 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 26 8 34
52 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 26 3 7
53 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 30 9 27
54 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 19 0 5
55 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 28 7 18
56 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 20 7 11
57 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
58 Haoxi Wang Oshawa (OHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 5 0 0
59 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 25 2 7
60 Viggo Nordlund Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 167 28 16 32
61 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 18 12 17
62 Patrick Kerkola KalPa (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'2 192 20 3.65 .865
63 Philippe Veilleux Val D'or (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 165 38 17 40
64 Reese Hamilton Regina (WHL) D 6'0 172 34 2 5
 

 

