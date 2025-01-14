There is a new player at No. 1 for the third straight edition of TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s 2025 draft ranking.

Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer has risen to the top spot on Button’s list, usurping previous No. 1 holders Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone (November) and Boston College centre James Hagens (September).

Schaefer has seven goals and 22 points in 17 games with Erie this season, his second in the Ontario Hockey League. Taken first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, he had 17 points in 56 games as a rookie in 2023-24.

Internationally, Schaefer has been golden, winning U17, U18 and Hlinka Gretzky Cup titles. He made the Canadian World Junior squad, but after a promising start where he had a goal and an assist against Finland, he broke his collarbone in the next game against Latvia.

While the 17-year-old blueliner will miss the next few months with the injury, Button likes Schaefer’s ability to make a significant impact on the game.

“Players that really control the game are rare,” said Button. “I see Schaefer as Drew Doughty-like. Doesn’t matter what the situation is, doesn’t matter who [they’re] up against, they control the game.

“The skating is superb. He’s competitive. He’s in the hard areas of the game.”

At No. 2 on Button’s list is Djurgardens forward Anton Frondell, who rises from No. 5 in November’s ranking.

Frondell missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury but is back on track, skating in 13 games for Djurgardens in Sweden with three goals and three assists.

He also suited for Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge, scoring two goals with four points in five games to help the Swedes earn silver.

Much like how Schaefer controls the game from the blueline, Button likes how Frondell can do the same as a forward, likening him to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

“Frondell reminds me of Barkov and what does Barkov do? He controls the game from the centre ice position,” said Button. “He’s thick, big, assertive, and exceptionally smart. Like Barkov, he won’t be a 100-point guy, but he’ll be instrumental to helping you win.”

Rounding out the Top 5 are forward Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, centre James Hagens of Boston College and Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa.

At No. 6 on the list is Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats, the third-leading scorer in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this season.

Desnoyers has 23 goals and 56 points in 34 games as a second-year player, already tying his point totals as a rookie (56) in 26 fewer games. He also registered a goal and an assist for Team CHL during the CHL/USA Prospects Challenges as the CHL swept both games in the series. The Wildcats lead the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with a 31-6-2 record with a 10-point lead on second-place Rimouski and Desnoyers is a big reason for their success.

“Caleb makes teams better and everybody around him better,” said Button. “He doesn’t do it with a lot of flash. He just does it with a real, consistent substance. Highly intelligent, highly competitive. His skills aren’t of the ‘wow’ nature, but his impact is significant.”

Joining Desnoyers among the top QMJHL scorers this season is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Justin Carbonneau, who comes in at No. 14 on the list.

Carbonneau, 18, is sixth in league scoring with 27 goals and 53 points in 38 games. He also suited up for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, where he registered two assists.

At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Button sees Carbonneau as a modern-day power forward.

“To me, Carbonneau is today’s type of power forward,” said Button. “When I use the word power, it’s not so much the physical bodychecking or physical grind, it’s that he can skate, he’s got size, and he makes you handle that skill because he’s such a strong skater and he’s hard driving.”