Craig’s List: Misa climbs to No. 2 after exceptional season

While injured Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer maintains his hold as the top-ranked player for the 2025 NHL Draft, an exceptional season from Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa has pushed him into the No. 2 spot for the first time.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button previously had Misa at No. 7 in September, No. 3 in November and No. 5 in January but the Oakville, Ont. native’s 2024-25 season was enough to position him as the top forward on this month's list.

After being granted exceptional status in 2022 to enter the Ontario Hockey League as a 15-year-old and then helping the Spirit to the franchise’s first-ever Memorial Cup championship in 2024, Misa managed to find a whole new level to his game this season.

Misa finished the regular season as the OHL’s top point-getter with 134 points, edging out Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires (124). He also finished second in goals with 62.

“I question myself for questioning him,” said Button of Misa. “All the evidence was there. All you need to do is continue to watch the progression and the progression is there.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s a hell of a player.”

Rounding out the top three is Brampton Steelheads captain Porter Martone, who finishes the regular season with 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games.

Button compares Martone to current NHL stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk as well as Corey Perry, saying all of them possess the ability to be difference-makers when it matters most.

“Porter Martone, he’s a winner,” said Button. “He’s in it to win it. There might be players with a little more skill and a little more flash and dash. I go into a game that I know is going to be hard, I want Porter Martone on my team.”

Despite missing four and a half months with a back injury that required rest to heal, Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen comes in at No. 5.

McQueen returned to the Wheat Kings lineup in early March, finishing the season with 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games. He will also have the opportunity to play postseason games with Brandon already clinching a playoff spot.

He had a hot start to the season with eight goals and three assists in eight games, including four goals in Brandon’s season opener, before being shelved with the injury.

“He’s not a wild card because of his skill or his potential, he’s a wild card because of that type of injury,” said Button. “I feel really lucky because I’ve been able to watch him for three years and I’ve seen progression and how gifted he is.”

The 18-year-old is already 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, and after managing just 14 points in 55 games as a rookie in 2022-23, McQueen made a massive leap last season with 21 goals and 51 points in 53 games. He also helped Canada win gold medals at the U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

For the first time this season, Brantford Bulldogs centre Jake O’Brien and Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny rise into the top 10 on the list at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

O’Brien had a big season for Brantford as a second-year player, scoring 32 goals with 98 points in 66 games.

In 2023-24, he won OHL Rookie of the Year after finishing first in assists (51) and points (64) among rookies in 61 games.

Reschny also impressed as a sophomore with the Royals, scoring 26 goals with 92 points in 62 games this season.

“Outstanding hockey sense,” said Button of O’Brien and Reschny. “You’re not going to get end to end, pull you out of your seat type of play but you’re going to get really substantive, competitive, smart, in the moment, in the situation, productivity.

“[With] Jake, the hockey sense has always been excellent, but I really felt that he had to get more of the doing part of the game balanced with the thinking part of the game. And he’s done that.

“When I watched Cole as a 16-year-old perform so admirably, he’s not going to wow you but you watch the game and he’s in the middle of every important play.”

With the CHL playoffs around the corner, Button also identifies four defencemen worth keeping an eye on.

He cites Kitchener’s Cameron Reid (No. 12), Tri-City’s Jackson Smith (No. 14), Seattle’s Radim Mrtka (No. 16) and Barrie’s Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 18) as defencemen who could all go in the teens in June’s draft, emphasizing that they’re all good, but different, players.

“Cameron Reid is a 5-foot-11 and a half defenceman who can skate, think, compete and contribute offensively,” said Button. “You got Jackson Smith, elite skating defenceman, big, rangy. You got Radim Mrtka, who’s a right-shot defenceman, 6-foot-5, all kinds of potential.

“Then you have Kashawn Aitcheson. When I talk about Porter Martone, I feel the same way about Kashawn. He’s a guy you want on your team. He’s hard, heavy, physical, competitive, great skater.”

 

Craig's List - March 25

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 65 62 134
3 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 57 37 98
4 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 29 11 25
5 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 17 10 20
6 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 35 10 35
7 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 56 35 84
8 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 61 40 78
9 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 42 19 31
10 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 66 32 98
11 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 62 26 92
12 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 5'11 ¾ 193 67 14 54
13 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 65 32 73
14 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 68 11 54
15 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 43 3 35
16 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 62 46 89
17 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 64 26 59
18 Bill Zonnon R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 64 28 83
19 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 51 3 .901
20 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 57 33 72
21 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 65 35 99
22 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 56 40 82
23 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 47 27 58
24 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 65 25 64
25 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 28 19 34
26 Mateo Nobert B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) C 6'0 166 57 28 67
27 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 21 15 24
28 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 40 18 42
29 Ryker Lee Madison (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 181 51 28 61
30 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 37 12 38
31 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 32 2 12
32 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 44 20 45
                 
33 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 40 22 51
34 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 64 10 33
35 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 59 31 66
36 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 160 52 3 18
37 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 43 3.05 .903
38 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 6'3 201 60 26 63
39 Zach Morin Saint John (QMJHL) LW 6'1 181 56 16 36
40 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 51 22 44
41 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 67 10 42
42 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 34 4 18
43 Maxim Agafonov Ufa (MHL) D 6'2 198 35 6 14
44 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 47 22 51
45 Philippe Veilleux Val D'or (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 165 64 40 87
46 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 53 16 54
47 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 43 17 39
48 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 53 6 19
49 Kristian Epperson Saginaw (OHL) LW 5'11 ½ 183 58 27 80
50 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 36 3 12
51 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 43 4 9
52 Love Harenstam Skelleftea (SWE J20) G 6'1 ¼ 190 19 3.31 .895
53 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 40 23 57
54 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 35 13 22
55 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
56 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 47 13 42
57 Aleksei Medvedev London (OHL) G 6'2 ¼ 178 34 2.79 .912
58 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 68 21 55
59 Nathan Quinn Quebec (QMJHL) C 5'11 173 54 17 46
60 Brandon Gorzynski Calgary (WHL) LW 6'1 ½ 185 68 17 42
61 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 40 2 11
62 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 25 13 20
63 Mason West Edina (USHS) C 6'5 ¾ 208 31 27 49
64 Viggo Nordlund Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 167 40 24 49
 

 

