Craig’s List: Martone setting the tone at No. 1 ahead of CHL USA prospects challenge

Published

Set to wear the ‘C’ for Team CHL at the upcoming CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Nov. 26-27, it’s no surprise Porter Martone’s ability to set the tone earned him the captaincy and the No. 1 spot in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest draft ranking.

The Brampton Steelheads winger jumps from No. 4 to No. 1 after a torrid start to the 2024-25 season with 17 goals and 43 points in 21 games, his third in the OHL.

In addition to wearing the ‘C’ for Brampton, Martone captained Canada to gold at the U18s with five goals and 17 points in seven games.

“When I watch Porter Martone play, it’s really simple. The blend of skill, power, edge, [the ability] to play to any scenario, the hockey sense – I see a significant difference maker,” said Button. “Somebody that’s no fun to play against, somebody that imposes his will on the game in so many different ways.”

Rising from No. 7 on September’s list to No. 3 is Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa. Misa, who will also be playing in the prospects challenge, is leading the OHL in scoring this season with 23 goals and 46 points in 23 games.

Earning exceptional status in April 2022 to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old, the eighth player in CHL history to achieve that feat, Misa is a Memorial Cup champion and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist with Canada.

“All Michael continues to show is that he is an elite player,” said Button. “Elite skills, elite thinking. He’s back in the middle of the ice, doing the things he does exceptionally well.

“Don’t sleep on Michael Misa. He’s got some Jack Hughes in him.”

Another top scorer looking to make a big impression for Team CHL next week is Vancouver Giants winger Cameron Schmidt, who rises to No. 6 on Button’s list.

Schmidt leads the WHL in goals with 23 and is fourth in points with 34. The 17-year-old scored 31 goals as a rookie last season and captured gold at the U17s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada.

“Very few players in this draft are as skilled as Cameron Schmidt,” said Button. “When you look at every single area that you evaluate a hockey player on, it’s excellent with Cameron Schmidt.

“Skating, quickness, shot, hockey sense, puck-handling, [ability to] operate in traffic, be a difference-maker and compete. I want to hear one person argue against his excellent skill level and tell me how many players have more skill than him in this draft.”

At No. 9 for the second ranking in a row is Moncton Wildcats centre Caleb Desnoyers, who has 14 goals and 31 points in 20 games this season. A three-time gold medallist for Canada at the U17s, U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Desnoyers will wear an ‘A’ for Team CHL.

“Caleb is what I call a pivotal centre for your team,” said Button. “Five-on-five, power play, penalty killing, hard games, skilled games. Can score, can make plays. His competitiveness is off the charts. He is a dyed-in-the-wool competitor, and he’s got really good, solid skills. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”

The highest-ranked player from the USNTDP U18 team on Button’s list ahead of the prospects challenge is defenceman Charlie Trethewey at No. 13.

While this year’s USNTDP roster isn’t overflowing with elite prospects like it was in 2022 and 2023, Trethewey is one of the best players on this year’s team. The Boston University commit has four goals and eight points in 22 games this season.

“Charlie Trethewey might be like John Carlson at the same age,” said Button. “His puck play, his ability to jump into the attack and to think the game offensively. He’s got those qualities of an offensive defenceman.”

Watch Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 26 LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and Game 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

 

Craig's List - November 25

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 21 17 43
2 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 12 1 15
3 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 23 23 46
4 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 14 6 18
5 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'1 198 10 5 7
6 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 21 23 34
7 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 8 8 11
8 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 11 0 4
9 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 20 14 31
10 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 23 11 29
11 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 20 8 15
12 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 24 4 21
13 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 22 4 8
14 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 22 9 27
15 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 22 8 17
16 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 23 11 28
17 Ivan Ryabkin Moscow (MHL) C 5'11 201 9 0 8
18 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 23 11 23
19 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 23 2 21
20 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 22 14 31
21 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 24 18 38
22 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 23 20 41
23 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 20 6 13
24 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 18 3.08 .899
25 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 23 12 28
26 Love Harenstam Lulea (SWE J20) G 6'1 ¼ 190 4 2.28 .927
27 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 22 3 9
28 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 20 7 19
29 Zach Morin Saint John (QMJHL) LW 6'1 181 18 4 16
30 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 14 3 7
31 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 23 13 25
32 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 19 6 17
                 
33 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 6'3 201 23 9 22
34 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 12 0 2
35 Radim Mrtka Trenic (CZE) D 6'5 ¾ 207 10 0 1
36 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 16 3.38 .899
37 Bill Zonnon R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 24 12 33
38 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 24 11 20
39 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 21 7 24
40 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 23 14 30
41 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 13 8 15
42 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 23 7 15
43 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 15 3 6
44 Tomas Galvas Liberec (CZE) D 5'11 154 20 2 3
45 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 21 6 27
46 Luka Radivojevic Muskegon (USHL) D 5'10 165 11 0 6
47 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 21 16 29
48 Conrad Fondrk USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 193 22 5 15
49 Emile Guite Chicoutimi (QMJHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 174 23 5 10
50 Reese Hamilton Regina (WHL) D 6'0 172 22 1 3
51 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 160 20 0 3
52 Melvin Novotny Leksand (SWE J20) LW 6'1 187 23 8 21
53 Peyton Kettles Swift Current (WHL) D 6'5 ¼ 190 20 2 5
54 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 14 6 15
55 Quinn Beauchesne Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 185 13 1 3
56 Viggo Nordlund Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 167 20 11 25
57 Mateo Nobert B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) C 6'0 166 24 13 32
58 Haoxi Wang King City (OJHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 27 3 18
59 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
60 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 8 5 5
61 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 20 2 5
62 Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen Michigan (NCAA) D 5'11 ¾ 178 12 0 4
63 Philippe Veilleux Val D'or (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 165 24 12 27
64 Vaclav Nestrasil Muskegon (USHL) RW 6'5 187 19 4 7
 

 

© 2024 All rights reserved.