Set to wear the ‘C’ for Team CHL at the upcoming CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Nov. 26-27, it’s no surprise Porter Martone’s ability to set the tone earned him the captaincy and the No. 1 spot in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest draft ranking.

The Brampton Steelheads winger jumps from No. 4 to No. 1 after a torrid start to the 2024-25 season with 17 goals and 43 points in 21 games, his third in the OHL.

In addition to wearing the ‘C’ for Brampton, Martone captained Canada to gold at the U18s with five goals and 17 points in seven games.

“When I watch Porter Martone play, it’s really simple. The blend of skill, power, edge, [the ability] to play to any scenario, the hockey sense – I see a significant difference maker,” said Button. “Somebody that’s no fun to play against, somebody that imposes his will on the game in so many different ways.”

Rising from No. 7 on September’s list to No. 3 is Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa. Misa, who will also be playing in the prospects challenge, is leading the OHL in scoring this season with 23 goals and 46 points in 23 games.

Earning exceptional status in April 2022 to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old, the eighth player in CHL history to achieve that feat, Misa is a Memorial Cup champion and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist with Canada.

“All Michael continues to show is that he is an elite player,” said Button. “Elite skills, elite thinking. He’s back in the middle of the ice, doing the things he does exceptionally well.

“Don’t sleep on Michael Misa. He’s got some Jack Hughes in him.”

Another top scorer looking to make a big impression for Team CHL next week is Vancouver Giants winger Cameron Schmidt, who rises to No. 6 on Button’s list.

Schmidt leads the WHL in goals with 23 and is fourth in points with 34. The 17-year-old scored 31 goals as a rookie last season and captured gold at the U17s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada.

“Very few players in this draft are as skilled as Cameron Schmidt,” said Button. “When you look at every single area that you evaluate a hockey player on, it’s excellent with Cameron Schmidt.

“Skating, quickness, shot, hockey sense, puck-handling, [ability to] operate in traffic, be a difference-maker and compete. I want to hear one person argue against his excellent skill level and tell me how many players have more skill than him in this draft.”

At No. 9 for the second ranking in a row is Moncton Wildcats centre Caleb Desnoyers, who has 14 goals and 31 points in 20 games this season. A three-time gold medallist for Canada at the U17s, U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Desnoyers will wear an ‘A’ for Team CHL.

“Caleb is what I call a pivotal centre for your team,” said Button. “Five-on-five, power play, penalty killing, hard games, skilled games. Can score, can make plays. His competitiveness is off the charts. He is a dyed-in-the-wool competitor, and he’s got really good, solid skills. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”

The highest-ranked player from the USNTDP U18 team on Button’s list ahead of the prospects challenge is defenceman Charlie Trethewey at No. 13.

While this year’s USNTDP roster isn’t overflowing with elite prospects like it was in 2022 and 2023, Trethewey is one of the best players on this year’s team. The Boston University commit has four goals and eight points in 22 games this season.

“Charlie Trethewey might be like John Carlson at the same age,” said Button. “His puck play, his ability to jump into the attack and to think the game offensively. He’s got those qualities of an offensive defenceman.”

Watch Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 26 LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and Game 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.