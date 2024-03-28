Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini is the overwhelming favourite to go first overall in June’s draft, but there is a new No. 2 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest rankings.

Winger Ivan Demidov, who jumps from No. 5 to No. 2, is tearing up Russia’s junior league this season, putting up 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games this season in the MHL with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.

“I think he’s a better player than [Matvei] Michkov,” said Button. “He’s [Nikita] Kucherov to me. He can pass, he can shoot. He’s brilliant.

“Like Kucherov, they [both] step out onto the ice and they’re immediately dangerous. The puck ends up on their stick and it’s like, buckle up, pay attention, you’re going for a ride.”

Demidov has six goals and 16 points through eight MHL playoff games.

This year’s draft class boasts strong defensive depth with Button ranking seven blueliners in his top 15, including four in the top six. However, the top forwards in this class have separated themselves with varying skill sets.

At No. 7 is Jukurit centre Konsta Helenius. As a 17-year-old playing in Finland’s top league, he had 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games during the regular season with one goal and four assists in four playoff games. He also had a goal and an assist in seven games at the World Juniors.

“What he’s done in the SM-Liiga is beyond impressive,” said Button of Helenius. “The cerebral qualities he brings to the game are just outstanding. He’s like two or three steps ahead of everybody.

“[He’s] competitive, smart. I see a lot of Brayden Point in him.”

Dropping from No. 2 on January’s list to No. 8 is USNTDP winger Cole Eiserman. Button says the drop is a reflection of the players above him having strong seasons and believes in Eiserman’s goal-scoring abilities.

“I think he’s the best goal scorer in the draft,” said Button. “You have all these good players in here and he brings that goal-scoring dynamic.”

The Newburyport, Mass. native has 48 goals and 73 points in 45 games this season and is 10 goals away from breaking Cole Caufield’s USNTDP all-time career goals record of 126.

Rounding out the top 10 are a pair of Western Hockey League forwards in Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom and Kelowna’s Tij Iginla.

While a hand injury has sidelined him since December, Lindstrom had 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games. His blend of size (6-foot-4 and 216 pounds) and skill was enough to land him at No. 9 despite the time missed.

“Cayden is that pivot who can control the game from the middle of the ice,” said Button. “He’s skilled, powerful, he can score, make plays. He’s got this presence, this drive.”

Cracking the top 10 for the first time this season is Iginla, who had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games this season for the Rockets.

“He doesn’t have the edge of Brad Marchand, but I think he plays the game like Brad Marchand,” said Button. “He can score, make plays, just everywhere on the ice. His hockey sense is just so good.”

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome, Iginla outscored his father in his draft-eligible season. Jarome put up 33 goals and 71 points in 72 games in 1994-95 in his sophomore season with the Kamloops Blazers.

The biggest jump on this list belongs to Guelph Storm centre Jett Luchanko, who went from outside the top 64 in January’s list to No. 21 this month. The London, Ont., native had 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games in his second OHL season.

“You watch him, and he doesn’t jump out at you,” said Button. “But he grabs your attention in a different way, the nuances, the subtleties. Really smart.

“I think he’s shown more than enough that he’s a really, really good player.”