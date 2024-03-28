Craig’s List: Russian winger Demidov soars to No. 2 behind Celebrini

Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini is the overwhelming favourite to go first overall in June’s draft, but there is a new No. 2 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest rankings.

Winger Ivan Demidov, who jumps from No. 5 to No. 2, is tearing up Russia’s junior league this season, putting up 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games this season in the MHL with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.

“I think he’s a better player than [Matvei] Michkov,” said Button. “He’s [Nikita] Kucherov to me. He can pass, he can shoot. He’s brilliant.

“Like Kucherov, they [both] step out onto the ice and they’re immediately dangerous. The puck ends up on their stick and it’s like, buckle up, pay attention, you’re going for a ride.”

Demidov has six goals and 16 points through eight MHL playoff games.

This year’s draft class boasts strong defensive depth with Button ranking seven blueliners in his top 15, including four in the top six. However, the top forwards in this class have separated themselves with varying skill sets.

At No. 7 is Jukurit centre Konsta Helenius. As a 17-year-old playing in Finland’s top league, he had 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games during the regular season with one goal and four assists in four playoff games. He also had a goal and an assist in seven games at the World Juniors.

“What he’s done in the SM-Liiga is beyond impressive,” said Button of Helenius. “The cerebral qualities he brings to the game are just outstanding. He’s like two or three steps ahead of everybody.

“[He’s] competitive, smart. I see a lot of Brayden Point in him.”

Dropping from No. 2 on January’s list to No. 8 is USNTDP winger Cole Eiserman. Button says the drop is a reflection of the players above him having strong seasons and believes in Eiserman’s goal-scoring abilities.

“I think he’s the best goal scorer in the draft,” said Button. “You have all these good players in here and he brings that goal-scoring dynamic.”

The Newburyport, Mass. native has 48 goals and 73 points in 45 games this season and is 10 goals away from breaking Cole Caufield’s USNTDP all-time career goals record of 126.

Rounding out the top 10 are a pair of Western Hockey League forwards in Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom and Kelowna’s Tij Iginla.

While a hand injury has sidelined him since December, Lindstrom had 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games. His blend of size (6-foot-4 and 216 pounds) and skill was enough to land him at No. 9 despite the time missed.

“Cayden is that pivot who can control the game from the middle of the ice,” said Button. “He’s skilled, powerful, he can score, make plays. He’s got this presence, this drive.”

Cracking the top 10 for the first time this season is Iginla, who had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games this season for the Rockets.

“He doesn’t have the edge of Brad Marchand, but I think he plays the game like Brad Marchand,” said Button. “He can score, make plays, just everywhere on the ice. His hockey sense is just so good.”

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome, Iginla outscored his father in his draft-eligible season. Jarome put up 33 goals and 71 points in 72 games in 1994-95 in his sophomore season with the Kamloops Blazers.

The biggest jump on this list belongs to Guelph Storm centre Jett Luchanko, who went from outside the top 64 in January’s list to No. 21 this month. The London, Ont., native had 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games in his second OHL season.

 “You watch him, and he doesn’t jump out at you,” said Button. “But he grabs your attention in a different way, the nuances, the subtleties. Really smart.

“I think he’s shown more than enough that he’s a really, really good player.”

 

Craig's List - March 28

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Macklin Celebrini  Boston U (NCAA) C 6'0 190 35 31 59
2 Ivan Demidov St. Petersburg (MHL) LW 5'11 181 30 23 60
3 Zayne Parekh Saginaw (OHL) D 6'0 179 66 33 96
4 Zeev Buium Denver (NCAA) D 6'0 183 38 11 48
5 Artyom Levshunov Michigan State (NCAA) D 6'2 208 36 9 34
6 Sam Dickinson London (OHL) D 6'2 ½ 199 68 18 70
7 Konsta Helenius Jukurit (SM Liiga) C 5'10 ¾ 180 51 14 36
8 Cole Eiserman USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 195 45 48 73
9 Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat (WHL) C 6'3 ¼ 210 32 27 46
10 Tij Iginla Kelowna (WHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 182 64 47 84
11 Carter Yakemchuk Calgary (WHL) D 6'2 ¾ 201 66 30 71
12 Anton Silayev Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) D 6'7 211 63 3 11
13 Liam Greentree Windsor (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 207 64 36 90
14 Adam Jiricek HC Plzeň  (Cze) D 6'2 ½ 178 19 0 1
15 Berkly Catton Spokane (WHL) C 5'10 170 68 54 116
16 Terik Parascak Prince George (WHL) RW 5'11 ½ 173 68 43 105
17 Julius Miettinen Everett (WHL) C 6'2 ½ 203 66 31 67
18 Igor Chernyshov Moscow (MHL) LW 6'2 192 22 13 28
19 Emil Hemming TPS (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 ¾ 201 40 7 11
20 Trevor Connelly Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 156 48 26 66
21 Jett Luchanko Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 180 68 20 74
22 EJ Emery USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 185 49 0 10
23 Michael Hage Chicago (USHL) C/RW 6'0 ½ 187 50 31 68
24 Sacha Boisvert Muskegon (USHL) C 6'2 176 55 33 59
25 Jakub Fibigr Mississauga (OHL) D 6'0 171 61 7 43
26 Marek Vanacker Brantford (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 174 68 36 82
27 Andrew Basha Medicine Hat (WHL) LW 5'11 174 63 30 85
28 Maxim Massé Chicoutimi (QMJHL) RW 6'1 ¾ 186 67 36 75
29 Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Mora (SWE J20) RW 6'1 198 41 8 18
30 Matvei Shuravin Moskva (MHL) D 6'3 195 22 0 7
31 Aron Kiviharju HIFK  (SM Liiga) D 5'9 ¼ 170 7 1 2
32 Ryder Ritchie Prince Albert (WHL) C/RW 5'11 ¾ 175 47 19 44
                 
33 Egor Surin Yaroslavl (MHL) C/RW 6'1 191 42 22 52
34 Cole Hutson USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'10 ¼ 165 43 11 38
35 Max Plante USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'10 ¾ 170 39 12 48
36 Veeti Vaisanen KooKoo (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'0 177 37 3 22
37 Henry Mews Ottawa (OHL) D 6'0 181 65 15 61
38 Raoul Boilard Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) C 6'1 188 68 22 62
39 Beckett Sennecke Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 177 63 27 68
40 Luca Marrelli Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 ¼ 181 67 6 57
41 Niilopekka Muhonen Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'4 ¼ 195 32 4 10
42 Tomas Galvas Liberec (Cze) D 5'10 ½ 148 32 2 7
43 Leon Muggli ZUG (SUI) D 5'11 ¾ 165 42 3 12
44 Spencer Gill Rimouski (QMJHL) D 6'3 ¾ 185 65 12 46
45 Stian Solberg Oslo (NOR) D 6'2 194 42 5 15
46 Leo Sahlin Wallenius Vaxjo Jr. (SWE J20) D 5'11 ½ 176 43 11 42
47 Charlie Elick Brandon (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 194 65 4 27
48 John Mustard Waterloo (USHL) C 6'0 ½ 180 53 25 50
49 Alfons Freij Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 187 40 14 33
50 Sebastian Soini KOOVEE (FIN) D 6'2 182 32 0 8
51 Nikita Artamonov Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) LW 5'11 187 54 7 23
52 Adam Jecho Edmonton (WHL) RW 6'4 ¾ 197 54 23 47
53 Kamil Bednarik USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 185 49 22 56
54 Cole Beaudoin Barrie (OHL) C 6'2 209 67 28 62
55 Jack Berglund Farjestad (SHL) LW 6'3 209 41 15 34
56 Kasper Pikkarainen TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 6'2 190 34 12 28
57 Tarin Smith Everett (WHL) D 6'1 175 67 8 46
58 Jacob Battaglia Kingston (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 196 67 31 65
59 Alexander Zetterberg Orebro (SWE J20) C 5'7 158 45 21 58
60 Matvei Gridin Muskegon (USHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 182 54 33 73
61 Javon Moore Minnetonka (USHS) LW 6'3 190 28 26 53
62 Sam O'Reilly London (OHL) RW 6'1 178 68 20 56
63 Linus Eriksson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ¾ 183 245 5 21
64 Will Skahan USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'4 ¼ 209 48 2 10
 

 