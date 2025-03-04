With a number of teams sitting within just two points of a playoff spot, some key names have dropped down on TSN's latest Trade Bait board.

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn has been the subject of trade speculation over the past few weeks, but the team's recent postseason push has seen him drop from fourth on our most recent list to 11th on Tuesday.

The Blues are one point back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 20 games remaining.

"Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said all along that they don’t have to trade their captain and he’s under contract there," explained TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in Sunday's Insider Trading. "Maybe they’ll revisit in the off-season.

"He is not going to soften on their ask of what it will take to consider trading Schenn. Of course, there’s still time left for that call to be made, but right now they’re right in the thick of things."

The Montreal Canadiens' incredible run out of the 4 Nations break has prompted speculation that the team might stand pat and continue to make a postseason charge with pending UFAs like centre Jake Evans and winger Joel Armia in the fold.

Dreger also reported Tuesday morning that "amid serious interest in Evans (who drops from 17th to 23rd on our new list), the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him," and there's, "a possibility that isn't being ruled out." Evans' linemate Armia has dropped from 18th to 31st.

New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson continues to top the new Trade Bait board, followed by Canucks winger Brock Boeser at No. 2.

"The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser," Dreger reported on Monday. "Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it’s not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored."

Rounding out the Top 5 are Flyers centre Scott Laughton at No. 3, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Rickard Rakell at No. 4, and Philly blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25