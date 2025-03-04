SCOREBOARD

Crowded playoff picture adjusts latest Trade Bait board

With a number of teams sitting within just two points of a playoff spot, some key names have dropped down on TSN's latest Trade Bait board.

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn has been the subject of trade speculation over the past few weeks, but the team's recent postseason push has seen him drop from fourth on our most recent list to 11th on Tuesday.

The Blues are one point back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 20 games remaining.

"Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said all along that they don’t have to trade their captain and he’s under contract there," explained TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in Sunday's Insider Trading. "Maybe they’ll revisit in the off-season.

"He is not going to soften on their ask of what it will take to consider trading Schenn. Of course, there’s still time left for that call to be made, but right now they’re right in the thick of things."

The Montreal Canadiens' incredible run out of the 4 Nations break has prompted speculation that the team might stand pat and continue to make a postseason charge with pending UFAs like centre Jake Evans and winger Joel Armia in the fold.

Dreger also reported Tuesday morning that "amid serious interest in Evans (who drops from 17th to 23rd on our new list), the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him," and there's, "a possibility that isn't being ruled out." Evans' linemate Armia has dropped from 18th to 31st.

New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson continues to top the new Trade Bait board, followed by Canucks winger Brock Boeser at No. 2.

"The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser," Dreger reported on Monday. "Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it’s not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored."

Rounding out the Top 5 are Flyers centre Scott Laughton at No. 3, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Rickard Rakell at No. 4, and Philly blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25

 

Trade Bait - March 4

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2025-26
1 Brock Nelson, NYI C 33 60 19 41 $6M UFA
2 Brock Boeser, Van RW 28 53 18 36 $6.65M UFA
3 Scott Laughton, Phi C 30 58 11 27 $3M 1 Year
4 Rickard Rakell, Pit RW 31 62 28 52 $5M 3 Years
5 Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 30 58 4 19 $5.1M 2 Years
6 Brandon Tanev, Sea LW 33 59 9 17 $3.5M UFA
7 Ryan Donato, Chi C 28 59 22 44 $2M UFA
8 Reilly Smith, NYR RW 33 58 10 29 $3.75M UFA
9 Carson Soucy, Van LD 30 58 2 9 $3.3M 1 Year
10 Trent Frederic, Bos C 27 57 8 15 $2.3M UFA
                 
11 Brayden Schenn, StL C 33 60 12 36 $6.5M 3 Years
12 Connor Murphy, Chi RD 31 48 1 16 $4.4M 1 Year
13 Dylan Cozens, Buf C 24 59 11 31 $7.1M 5 Years
14 Yanni Gourde, Sea C 33 35 6 16 $5.2M UFA
15 Jordan Greenway, Buf LW 28 25 3 8 $3M UFA
16 Kyle Palmieri, NYI RW 34 60 19 40 $5M UFA
17 Luke Schenn, Nsh RD 35 60 1 5 $2.75M 1 Year
18 Michael McCarron, Nsh C 30 52 3 8 $900K 1 Year
19 Casey Mittelstadt, Col C 26 61 10 33 $5.75M 2 Years
20 Jamie Oleksiak, Sea LD 32 61 4 13 $4.6M 1 Year
                 
21 Petr Mrazek, Chi G 33 33 3.46 .890 $4.25M 1 Year
22 Jake Evans, Mtl C 28 61 12 28 $1.7M UFA
23 Mikko Rantanen, Car RW 28 60 27 70 $4.625M UFA
24 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 23 53 11 17 $875K RFA
25 Nick Bjugstad, Uta C 32 53 5 15 $2.1M UFA
26 Bowen Byram, Buf LD 23 59 7 29 $3.85M RFA
27 David Savard, Mtl RD 34 55 1 12 $3.5M UFA
28 Elias Pettersson, Van C 26 54 11 35 $11.6M 7 Years
29 Evander Kane, Edm LW 33 20 4 8 $5.125M 1 Year
30 Brandon Carlo, Bos RD 28 61 1 9 $4.1M 2 Years
                 
31 Joel Armia, Mtl RW 31 61 10 24 $3.4M UFA
32 Alex Tuch, Buf RW 28 59 23 47 $4.8M 1 Year
33 Matt Grzelcyk, Pit LD 31 63 1 30 $2.75M UFA
34 Brian Dumoulin, Ana LD 33 59 1 15 $3.15M UFA
35 Justin Brazeau, Bos RW 27 56 10 20 $775K UFA
36 Mario Ferraro, SJ LD 26 62 5 11 $3.25M 1 Year
37 John Gibson, Ana G 31 25 2.80 .911 $6.4M 2 Years
38 Luke Kunin, SJ RW 27 62 11 18 $2.75M UFA
39 Ryan O Reilly, Nsh C 34 57 14 36 $4.5M 2 Years
40 Trevor Zegras, Ana C 23 34 7 16 $5.75M 1 Year
 

